Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her 20-Foot, Gold Christmas Tree — and Sneaks in a Selfie with Stormi!

Kylie Jenner loves a giant holiday centerpiece — and this year, her approach is solid gold.

The cosmetics maven, 21, showed off her glittering metallic Christmas tree standing tall in the entryway of her home on Instagram. The towering conifer features gold branches, a variety of gold ball ornaments, countless glowing lights and even a gold-wrapped stand.

“Gold is the theme this year,” she captions a video of the tree, with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” serving as the soundtrack.

“Thank you @jeffleatham and team for never failing to make Christmas magic happen,” she adds, calling out the celebrity floral designer and artistic director. Leatham, who split from ex husband Colton Haynes in May, is notably also responsible for the over-the-top holiday decor at Kylie’s mom Kris’s mansion and the glam seasonal installations at Four Seasons hotels around the world.

This year’s sparkly model at Kylie’s Hidden Hills home replaces last year’s slightly more realistic one, which she called “20 feet of magic” (the gold version appears to be the same size) and featured a faux-snow covering known as flocking.

The treatment turns up on another of Kylie’s forest of trees for 2018: “I have a neon pink flocked in my bedroom. I literally have trees everywhere this year,” she says in a video documenting a particularly girly one on her Instagram Stories.

This Christmas will no doubt be extra special for Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott as they celebrate with their 10-month-old daughter Stormi for the first time. In one video documenting the sparkly tree, the new mom zooms in on a gold ball ornament to capture a selfie in the reflection, with Stormi balanced on her hip.

Kylie has always gone big on holiday decor. Last year’s ceiling-scraping flocked tree — also by Leatham — was ornamented with massive balls in shades of pink. In 2016, she documented the elaborate process of getting her enormous real tree into her home. It involved a flatbed truck and took several lumberjack-like wranglers to install. That year, she also displayed a massive gingerbread house customized with her name, as well as those of her then-boyfriend, Tyga and his son, King. Her beloved dogs, Bambi, Norman, Ernesto and Penny, were even immortalized in icing.