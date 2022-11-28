Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Ceiling-Skimming 2022 Christmas Tree: 'Tis the Season'

The beauty mogul, 25, showed off her towering Christmas tree on social media Sunday

By
Published on November 28, 2022 09:31 AM
Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala; Kylie Jenner Christmas Tree
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Kylie Jenner Instagram (2)

Kylie Jenner is going all-in for the festive season.

The beauty mogul, 25, showed off her towering Christmas tree Sunday on a social media post set to Michael Bublé's holiday hit, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas."

"Tis' the Season," Kylie captioned the post of the ceiling-skimming tree getting set up at home with the help of an equally-as-high ladder and a small team of workers — assisted by two younger members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The finished tree was strung with clean, white lights and featured dozens of shiny, colorful ornaments in the shape of firetrucks, country cottages, laughing Santas and candy canes, among many others.

"It's giving Rockefeller Center," one fan commented, referring to New York City's famed festive spectacle.

"❤️ It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🎄," added Kylie's sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Christmas Tree
Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie's assistant Maguire Amundsen simply declared the mom-of-two the "Queen of Christmas" — a title previously held by her mum, Kris Jenner, 67.

"I just love like traditional little Christmas [decorations]," Kylie explained to fans about her festive decorations in a 2019 YouTube vlog, going on to admit her favorites were pretty affordable: "I got most of my stuff from Target," she added.

"I love this because I wanted Stormi to kind of experience what I used to experience growing up, and all the amazing memories I have," Kylie added about sharing the tradition with 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Christmas Tree
Kylie Jenner Christmas tree. Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie also noted that she placed some of the tree ornaments used by her mom used when she was a young girl.

"I used to love sitting by the tree — they're all different — and just looking at all of them," Kylie recalled of gazing at the ornaments. "So I wanted the same thing for Stormi, so I got all of these ornaments for her, because I think they're so traditional and cute."

The 2022 holiday season is going to be more special than ever for Kylie, who welcomed her second baby, Wolf Webster, with Travis Scott on Feb. 2.


