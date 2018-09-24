Kylie Jenner Reportedly Sells $6.7M Spare House Near Her New $12M Mansion in Off-Market Deal

Kylie Jenner is downsizing her real estate empire, after buying four properties totaling more than $27 million in the last two years.

The cosmetics mogul has sold one of her Hidden Hills homes in an off-market deal for $6.7 million, according to Variety. She also recently found a buyer for the empty lot next door that she listed in August, earning $5.35 of the $5.55 million asking price.

Jenner, 21, purchased the home for just over $6 million in May 2016, the outlet reports. According to the listing from when Jenner bought the house, it’s about 7,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms and seven baths. Outside, there’s a fully outfitted entertaining area and kitchen as well as a pool.

The social media star frequently shared photos inside the home on her accounts, and detailed some unique amenities, including a wine cellar tucked under the stairs, a room decked out specifically for the use of her beloved dogs, Norman and Bambi, and what she calls the “Boys’ Room.” A photo shared to her snapchat of the space showcases an array of issues of Playboy magazine next to a glass ashtray.

Jenner had big plans for the empty lot next door. According to TMZ, she originally planned to build a garden and a barn for horses on the land, but she’s since had a change of heart.

The house sits on 4.5 acres in the Hidden Hills neighborhood, where several other members of her family have homes, including the her sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s $60 million mansion, which West controversially shared photos of on Twitter, and her mom Kris Jenner’s second home that she purchased for $10 million in 2017.

Jenner’s primary residence these days is the $12 million house in Hidden Hills she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott and baby Stormi, 7 months. She picked up that property in October 2016, according to Trulia.

Until recently, her impressive real estate portfolio also included another house right next door to the $6.7 million place that she reportedly purchased for $4.5 million in August 2016 with the intention of making it the headquarters of Kylie cosmetics. It was back on the market just a few months later, listed in December 2016 for $5.4 million, according to Trulia.

She bought her first home in nearby Calabasas, at just 17 years old, for a reported $2.7 million.