The news comes less than two weeks after the makeup mogul, 22, purchased a $36.5 million home in Holmby Hills

Kylie Jenner’s real estate empire just keeps growing!

The cosmetics mogul, 22, has acquired a five-acre parcel of land for $15 million in Hidden Hills, according to Variety, less than two weeks after she picked up a new mansion for a reported $36.5 million.

The outlet indicates that Jenner purchased the ample property in cash in an off-market deal, and marketing materials for the property state it is one of the largest in Hidden Hills.

Variety also notes that the property previously belonged to Miley Cyrus, who owned a two-story ranch house and kept her horses on the land from 2015 to 2018. The next owner allegedly tore down the home and made plans to build an extravagant new compound, but they were never exexcuted.

On April 24, PEOPLE confirmed that the mother-of-one purchased an estate in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills.

A real estate source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, and according to TMZ, who was first to report the news, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paid $36.5 million for the massive compound — which boasts seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 20 parking spaces for Jenner’s several luxury cars and sits on .83 acres.

The insider indicated that Jenner got a huge discount on the property as it was previously listed for $45,950,000 on April 3. The estate is brand new and was completed in August 2019. It was first listed for $55 million.

A source told PEOPLE last week that Jenner has already made herself at home in her new Holmby Hills house.

“Her new house is just spectacular. It’s gorgeous, contemporary with amazing art. It’s furnished so she is already spending time at the house," the insider said. "It’s in a new area that she has never lived before. She just loves it."

According to the source, Jenner's 2-year-old daughter Stormi has also been spending time at the new property with her mom, as well as dad Travis Scott, 27.

"Things are great with Kylie and Travis. They are not back together though," the source says.

The two new purchases come nearly two years after Jenner sold one of her Hidden Hills homes in an off-market deal for $6.7 million, according to Variety. Also in 2018, Jenner and Scott bought a $13.5 million mansion together and split the cost.

It is not clear if Jenner and Scott still own the property. The pair decided to take some time apart in October 2019. However, they still spend quite a lot of time together as their focus is on Stormi.

Both Jenner and Scott have shared a number of photos and videos of Stormi's daily activities while social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It is not immediately clear if the on-and-off pair are isolating together.