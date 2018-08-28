An opportunity to be Kylie Jenner‘s neighbor just popped up — if you’ve got a few million dollars to burn.

The 21-year-old self-made almost-billionaire just listed an empty, 1.5-acre lot adjacent to her Hidden Hills home, TMZ reported on Monday. She’s selling it for $5.55 million, $550,000 more than she bought it for about 10 months ago.

According to TMZ, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star originally planned to build a garden and a barn for horses on the land, but she’s since had a change of heart.

Jenner made the purchase in the months leading up to the arrival of her first child, a girl named Stormi. Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed their daughter on Feb. 1. She weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz.

A representative for Jenner had no comment about the listing.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Since becoming a mom, Jenner has made a few big lifestyle changes, including removing her lip fillers, and is trying to be “more natural,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively in July.

Kylie Jennerr/Instagram

“Kylie has been so much more relaxed and natural since Stormi was born,” the insider said. “She’s softer in a way. And she’s just as busy as ever, but her priority is her daughter … She’s not spending as many hours as she did before to focus on herself … She feels much more like herself and it’s easier, kind of like her mom uniform!!

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, Jenner shared how she hopes her approach to beauty will affect her daughter. “A beauty lesson that I want to pass on to Stormi is probably just be carefree and experiment, and let her experiment with her look and who she wants to be,” she said. “Beauty to me means being yourself. Beauty to me means Stormi.”