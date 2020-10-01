The beauty mogul made sure to also bring out several go-to Halloween treats

Kylie Jenner Is in 'Full Halloween Mode' as She Decks Out her L.A. Mansion for Spooky Season

Kylie Jenner kicked off October in true fall fashion, decking out her mansion for Halloween!

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old beauty mogul shared a series of photos and videos showing off the frightening trinkets on her Instagram Stories.

"We are in full Halloween mode at my house," Jenner told her fans in the first video, featuring some of the spooky decor in her living room. "Setting up all these cute little things."

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

On her coffee table, Jenner brought out three spider candle holders, before moving on to her bookshelf where she placed a sign that reads: "A Witch Lives Here With Her Little Monster."

The reality star also made sure to bring out several go-to Halloween treats, like classic candy corn, little pumpkin candies and Halloween-themed Hersey's Kisses.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In one video, her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Stormi helped her mom show viewers the festive orange and green lights they draped on the outside of their home, which is guarded by two mummies.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Halloween is certainly one of the Kardashian-Jenner family's favorite holidays, as the famous members often go all-out on decorations and costumes.

Last year, Jenner turned her home into a pumpkin patch while throwing an epic Halloween party for her daughter and friends.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner’s 2019 Halloween party Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She also decked it out with a haunted-looking black tree, a skeleton “playing” the piano, a witch in the fireplace, bats, fog — and even a “Broom Check,” where witches could hang their rides as they arrived.

Before transforming her home into this year's Halloween shrine, Jenner saw her daughter off on her "first day of homeschool."

Image zoom Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram. Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In the cute photo on Jenner's Instagram Stories, Stormi sports a big smile as she shows off her light pink backpack by French luxury brand Hermès.

The proud mom also posted a video of her only child ecstatic over her big academic milestone, jumping up and down outside of their home.