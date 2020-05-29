The Kylie Cosmetics founder purchased the Calabasas property in 2015 for a reported $2.7 million

Kylie Jenner's Starter Home She Bought at 17 Is for Sale for $3.6 Million — See Inside!

Kylie Jenner's Calabasas starter home is on the market, five years after the beauty mogul purchased it at age 17.

The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home is listed for $3,599,000 — a notable increase from the reported $2.7 million Jenner paid for it back in 2015. April Lopez and Jay Ravnikar of The Agency hold the listing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder sold the property after two years in 2017 for $3.15 million. At the time, she had already bought and moved into a new Hidden Hills mansion, which she purchased for nearly twice that in May 2016. Her latest acquisitions eclipse the earlier price tags: a $36 million estate in Holmby Hills and a $15 million undeveloped property formerly owned by Miley Cyrus.

TMZ was first to report that her 4,851-square-foot starter home had hit the market on Friday.

According to the listing, the home is “optimally designed for a lifestyle that embraces both grand-scale entertaining and intimate moments.”

Image zoom The Agency

Image zoom The Agency

The Tuscan-inspired property features a large outdoor living space with a pool and lounge area.

The interiors, designed by celebrity favorite decorator Jeff Andrews — who worked with Kaley Cuoco and Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian — feature an open concept dining room adjacent to the modern kitchen with French doors leading outside.

Upstairs, the master suite includes a sitting area, monochromatic bathroom and a walk-in closet dedicated solely to shoes.

The space also includes an optional sixth bedroom that Kylie converted into “an ultra-luxe glam room” with lighted vanity, mirrored walls and custom drawers.

Image zoom The Agency

At just 22, Kylie has an impressive real estate portfolio. In 2018, she and Travis Scott, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi, bought a $13.5 million mansion together and reportedly split the cost. That same year, she sold a spare property next door to her $12 million residence in Hidden Hills in an off-market deal for $6.7 million, Variety reported.

Before selling the Hidden Hills home, Kylie had spent more than $27 million total on four different properties in just two years.

Image zoom Kevin Tachman/Getty

This April, PEOPLE confirmed through a real estate source that the reality star purchased the Holmby Hills estate. Kylie paid $36.5 million for the property, which was significantly below the asking price, the source said.

The estate is brand new and was completed in August 2019. It was first listed for $55 million and later for $45,950,000 on April 3. The massive compound, sitting on 0.83 acres, boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and even has 20 parking spaces for Kylie's several luxury cars.