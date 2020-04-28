Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kylie Jenner is loving her new home!

Just last week, PEOPLE confirmed that the 22-year-old beauty mogul purchased a new $36.5 million estate in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills.

A source tells PEOPLE that Jenner has already made herself at home in the "spectacular" abode, which sits on .83 acres.

“Her new house is just spectacular. It’s gorgeous, contemporary with amazing art. It’s furnished so she is already spending time at the house," the insider says. "It’s in a new area that she has never lived before. She just loves it."

According to the source, Jenner's 2-year-old daughter Stormi has also been spending time at the new property with her mom, as well as dad Travis Scott, 27.

"Things are great with Kylie and Travis. They are not back together though," the source says.

On Friday, PEOPLE reported that Jenner recently purchased the massive compound, which boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. It even has 20 parking spaces for Kylie's luxury cars.

Jenner scored a huge discount on the property as it was previously listed for $45,950,000 on April 3. The estate is brand new and was completed in August 2019. It was first listed for $55 million.

Her new purchase comes nearly two years after Jenner sold one of her Hidden Hills homes in an off-market deal for $6.7 million, according to Variety.

Also in 2018, Jenner and Scott bought a $13.5 million mansion together and split the cost. It is not immediately clear if the reality star and Scott still own the property. The pair decided to take some time apart in October 2019. However, they still spend quite a lot of time together while co-parenting Stormi.

“They are very happy,” a source told PEOPLE in February.

Both Jenner and the "Sicko Mode" rapper have shared photos and videos of Stormi's daily activities while social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, though it is not clear if the exes are isolating together.