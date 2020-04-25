Kylie Jenner Buys $36.5 Million Estate in Exclusive Los Angeles Neighborhood Holmby Hills

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has a new, not so humble abode!

A real estate source confirms to PEOPLE that Kylie, 22, bought an estate in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills, and according to TMZ, who was first to report the news, the reality star paid $36.5 million.

The insider says Kylie got a huge discount on the property as it was previously listed for $45,950,000 on April 3. The estate is brand new and was completed in August 2019. It was first listed for $55 million.

Kylie's massive compound boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms — it even has 20 parking spaces for Kylie's several luxury cars.

The real estate source also tells PEOPLE the property sits on 0.83 acres.

The purchase comes nearly two years after Kylie sold one of her Hidden Hills homes in an off-market deal for $6.7 million, according to Variety. Also in 2018, Jenner and Travis Scott, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi, bought a $13.5 million mansion together and split the cost.

It is not immediately clear if Kylie and Scott still own the property. The pair decided to take some time apart in October 2019. However, they still spend quite a lot of time together as their focus is on Stormi.

“They are very happy,” a source told PEOPLE in February. “It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.”

Both Kylie and Scott have shared a number of photos and videos of Stormi's daily activities while social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It is not immediately clear if Kylie and Scott are isolating together.

On Thursday, the "Sicko Mode" rapper, 27, shared a sweet moment with the toddler when she accidentally crashed his Instagram Live video, during which he was promoting his virtual concert via the popular video game Fortnite.

Embracing his little girl's surprise cameo, Scott openly welcomed Stormi and picked her up in his arms during the stream, putting her on camera for fans.

"Say hi," the father of one told Stormi, who sweetly greeted viewers.

Looking down at the screen with the livestream's chat, Stormi then asked her dad, "What's that?"

"I don't know. It's live," he replied with a chuckle. Carrying his daughter into another room while holding the camera, Scott asked Stormi, "You seeing daddy?"

"Look, daddy! Daddy!" she cooed. "Look at daddy!"

Image zoom Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Scott also shared a short video of Stormi playing Fortnite on his Instagram Stories. In the clip, the toddler can be seen wearing headphones as she presses buttons on a PlayStation 4 controller.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, Kylie shared her own videos of Stormi, which showed the baby girl taking swimming lessons without floaties at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs mansion.

Image zoom Stormi and Travis Scott Travis Scott/Instagram

In the clip, shared to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s Instagram Stories, Stormi is seen kicking her legs and flapping her arms to get from one side of the pool to the other.

After completing the task, Stormi proudly looked back at her mom, who was presumably behind the camera.

“Wahoo!” Kylie said sweetly.