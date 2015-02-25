Kylie Jenner Buys $2.7 Million Mansion: Report

Redfin.com; Getty
Michele Corriston
February 25, 2015 01:05 PM

Is Kris Jenner officially an empty-nester?

The momager’s youngest child Kylie Jenner reportedly just bought her first house, and it’s not exactly a starter home.

Kylie, 17, bought a 4,900-sq.-ft. mansion for a cool $2.7 million, according to TMZ.

Luckily, she won’t be far from her famous family: The luxe pad is in Calabasas, California, just a block away from big sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, E! News reports. A source tells the Keeping Up with the Kardashians network that the teen plans to move in August.

Her model sister Kendall Jenner, 19, also bought her own condo last year.

Previously, the reality stars had a full house: Kim Kardashian West and little North West were also living with the Jenners while renovating their own Los Angeles estate.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.