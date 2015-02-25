Kylie Jenner Buys $2.7 Million Mansion: Report

Is Kris Jenner officially an empty-nester?

The momager’s youngest child Kylie Jenner reportedly just bought her first house, and it’s not exactly a starter home.

Kylie, 17, bought a 4,900-sq.-ft. mansion for a cool $2.7 million, according to TMZ.

Luckily, she won’t be far from her famous family: The luxe pad is in Calabasas, California, just a block away from big sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, E! News reports. A source tells the Keeping Up with the Kardashians network that the teen plans to move in August.

Her model sister Kendall Jenner, 19, also bought her own condo last year.

Previously, the reality stars had a full house: Kim Kardashian West and little North West were also living with the Jenners while renovating their own Los Angeles estate.