Kylie Jenner's Nursery for Son Wolf Includes This Functional and Surprisingly Affordable Design Hack
Kylie Jenner has kept most of her pregnancy journey with baby Wolf private — until now.
Earlier today, she shared a YouTube video titled "To Our Son," that gives a glimpse into intimate details from early doctors visits to an extravagant baby shower to the delivery room. At the end of the video, the 24-year-old also shared a peek into her son's nursery.
The neutral-themed room features a cream-colored crib in the center, a changing station, large wooden bookcases decorated with board books and stuffed animals (including a Louis Vuitton teddy bear), and a closet full of sneakers. Then in one clip, her four-year-old daughter Stormi enters with a hand-painted piece of art to add to the cute little reading corner under a wall of books.
Rather than store Wolf's baby books' spine out, Jenner opted to display their colorful covers with the help of a few acrylic floating shelves. Designed with small edges to prevent books from slipping, the transparent shelves appear as if they're not there. Not only is it a cute and fun way to organize books, but it's also totally practical since she can just reach up to grab one from her reclining chair.
What's more, is that this design trick is a very affordable way to fill space on a nursery wall or really anywhere in your house. Hang them in your bathroom to hold makeup and skincare products, in your kitchen to store various spices, or pretty much any other wall in your home to display art, records, framed photos, and plants. This set of four acrylic shelves with more than 3,400 five-star ratings is on sale at Amazon for just $26.
People say the shelves are "life-changing" and are impressed by how easy they are to hang. "These shelves have allowed us to get the clutter off of our very small vanities, while still allowing them to be easily accessed," one reviewer wrote. "They installed easily and are very sturdy."
Amazon has a great selection of affordable wall ledges, including some non-acrylic options like these black wooden ones that are on sale or these white floating shelves that are under $50. Whether you're decorating a nursery like Jenner, looking to declutter your countertops, or simply want to display art, a set of floating shelves will definitely come in handy.
Scroll down to shop floating shelves inspired by baby Wolf's nursery.
