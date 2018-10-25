Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Buy $13.5 Million L.A. Mansion (and Split the Cost!): Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have purchased a home together for $13,450,000, a real estate source confirms to PEOPLE.

The makeup mogul, 21, and her rapper boyfriend, 26, who share daughter Stormi, 8 months, split the cost of the house, which they closed on two weeks ago, according to the source.

“Kylie and Travis’s new Beverly Hills house is spectacular. It’s contemporary, but very warm at the same time. The property is also very private,” the source tells PEOPLE.

Despite the eight-digit price tag, the source says, “They got a good deal. The house had been on the market for one and a half years.”

Jenner’s business prowess — Forbes recently valued Kylie Cosmetics at $900 million — may also have helped close the deal. “Kylie is a tough negotiator and business woman. She wanted the house and got a good price for it,” the source explains.

Still, the couple split the cost, according to the source. “She did buy it with Travis. They mostly bought it as an investment, but it seems they plan on staying there too.”

The over 9,000-square-foot house features 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and sits at the end of a cul de sac. The master suite alone comprises 2,300 square feet. There is also a separate guest house and pool on the 1.1 acre lot.

Jenner already has an impressive real estate portfolio established around Los Angeles and regularly buys and sells million-dollar homes. She’s spent approximately $40 million on property (including this new home) in the last two years.

Jenner’s primary residence these days is a $12 million house in Hidden Hills that she picked up in October 2016, according to Trulia.

In September, she downsized her home collection slightly, reportedly selling a $6.7 million home in the same area in an off market deal and letting go of the empty lot next door for $5.35 million.

Until recently, her impressive real estate portfolio also included another house right next door to the $6.7 million place that she reportedly purchased for $4.5 million in August 2016 with the intention of making it the headquarters of Kylie Cosmetics. It was back on the market just a few months later, listed in December 2016 for $5.4 million, according to Trulia.

She bought her first home in nearby Calabasas, at just 17 years old, for a reported $2.7 million.