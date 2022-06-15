Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky List Aspen Vacation Home for $9.75 Million — See Inside!

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky purchased the home nearly six years ago

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are parting ways with their Aspen, Colorado, vacation home.

Umansky's real estate firm, The Agency, listed the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath, three-story duplex for $9.75 million after Umansky and Richards purchased the home six years ago, PEOPLE can confirm.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the home is the setting for an upcoming drama-filled episode of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in which Richards is a cast member. In March, Garcelle Beauvais told ET that the show's cast had fun filming its 12th season — except for a trip to Aspen that she declined to offer details about.

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Put Aspen Vacation Home on the Market for $9.75 Million; Credit: Mountain Home Photo

"Aspen will never be the same," Richards told ET in March. "Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you."

The home is "in the heart of Aspen," according to the listing, and is the perfect oasis for outdoor enthusiasts — it's close to the Roaring Fork River, as well as several parks and trails.

The 2,426-square-foot house boasts a full-sized river stone fireplace, stainless steel appliances and a large island in the kitchen. The living room gives way to outdoor space, while a spacious rooftop deck complete with a hot tub sits above. The elevated space includes an impressive view of surrounding Roaring Fork Valley.

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Put Aspen Vacation Home on the Market for $9.75 Million Credit: Mountain Home Photo

While Richards told ET that she and Umansky lived in the Colorado home part-time, The Agency's description of the home affirms that it is designed for year-round living. The property also features a two-car garage, driveway parking, as well as double steam showers and a tub in its primary suite. The Agency lists Heather Sinclair and Chris Flynn as the property's listing agents.

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Put Aspen Vacation Home on the Market for $9.75 Million Credit: Mountain Home Photo

In January, PEOPLE confirmed that Richards and Umansky finally sold their Bel-Air, California, mansion for $6.1 million — nearly five years after they first put the property on the market.

According to Variety, the couple decided to lease the home for $50,000 per month as a short-term summer rental and $25,000 per month as an annual rental when it did not immediately sell.

They put the property back on the market in August 2021 and eventually sold it to Amanda Frances, a self-made financial empowerment expert and author, according to her representative.