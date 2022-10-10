Kyle Richards isn't afraid to admit that she's had to walk back some parenting advice.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her role in Halloween Ends, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, also opens up about her husband and daughters' new reality show, and how she once said she would never allow her girls to follow in her TV footsteps.

Noting how she is "totally eating my words" now, Richards tells PEOPLE exclusively, "A few years ago, [I was quoted as] saying I would never let my daughters do reality television."

Now, with two of her daughters — Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky — set to star alongside her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in Netflix's newest real estate reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, Richards says, "Here are those words coming back to bite me."

But, she explains, "because it's a business show centered around our company, The Agency, they decided to go for it. They are businesswomen, and my husband's a businessman."

"I can't wait for the haters to be like, 'You said you would never let your daughters [be on TV],' " Richards adds. "I already know, guys. I'm putting it out there. I said that."

Buying Beverly Hills follows Mauricio, 52, and his team at high-end real estate firm as they compete to sell some of the priciest — and most star-studded — properties in the city.

The Agency has recently listed the homes of Norman Reedus and Diane Krueger, Finneas, and the Hemsworth brothers, to name a few.

Alongside Mauricio, Farrah, 33, and Alexia, 26, the other agents featured in the series include Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt and Sonika Vaid.

Mauricio and Richards are also parents to daughters Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14. (Farrah is Richards' child from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.)

PEOPLE exclusively premiered the first trailer for Buying Beverly Hills last week, which promises that there's no shortage of juicy moments in the series.

In the clip, tears are shed by multiple agents as Mauricio offers some stern words of advice: "The more successful you are, the more they'll talk s--- about you."

Later in the trailer, an agent's dating history with one of Mauricio's daughters becomes a point of contention, and Alexia's career is called into question as she's asked: "Do you think real estate is the right business for you?"

Buying Beverly Hills premieres on Netflix Nov. 4.