Kyle Richards' Husband, Mauricio Umansky, and Daughters To Star in Netflix Real Estate Reality Show

Kyle Richards won't be the only member of her family starring on a reality television show much longer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's husband, Mauricio Umansky, who owns real estate company The Agency, is set to star in Netflix's new real estate series Buying Beverly Hills. The series, which comes out this fall, follow the agents and clients within The Agency as they navigate the "high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles," according to a press release.

Richards' daughters, Farrah Brittney and Alexia Umansky, who are also both real estate agents, will star alongside Mauricio, 51, in the series' eight 40-minute episodes.

In addition to Mauricio, Farrah and Alexia, the show will star agents Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt and Sonika Vaid.

Mauricio and Richards have been making some real estate moves of their own. They recently put their Aspen, Colorado, vacation home up for sale. The Agency holds the listing for the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath, three-story duplex asking $9.75 million. The couple purchased the home six years ago and are letting go of it now after it was the setting for some drama on Real Housewives.

"Aspen will never be the same," Richards told Entertainment Tonight in March. "Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you."

The home is "in the heart of Aspen," according to the listing, and is the perfect oasis for outdoor enthusiasts — it's close to the Roaring Fork River, as well as several parks and trails.