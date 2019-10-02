Kurt Cobain's Former Home Where He Took His Own Life Up for Sale for $7.5 Million

The home where late rock legend Kurt Cobain took his last steps is looking for a buyer.

Cobain’s 1902 Seattle home is on sale for $7.5 million. The 8,000-square-foot property is nestled in the heart of Denny Blaine, about fifteen minutes away from downtown, according to the listing from brokers Ewing & Clarke Inc.

The Queen Anne-style house features a “completely updated” shingled exterior, balconies and stone accents with gorgeous views of gardens, Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains.

While no interior photos are provided in the listing, the home — which sits on .74 acres of land — is described to have four bedrooms and four full baths.

The listing details the inside has “gracious rooms enhanced by an open floor plan and fine millwork” and notes the property is “perfectly maintained.”

According to CNN, Nirvana frontman Cobain and wife Courtney Love bought the home in January 1994 and planned to raise their daughter Frances Bean Cobain there.

Months later, on April 5, Cobain died by suicide in the property’s greenhouse, which Love later tore down. He was 27.

A radio station was the first to broadcast the news of his death, which shook not just the music industry, but the world.

Cobain’s body had been found to contain high traces of heroin and Valium when he died.

He left a note that read, “Please keep going Courtney for Frances,” referring to their then 2-year old daughter. “For her life will be so much happier without me. I love you. I love you.”

Love and Frances Bean lived in the home until 1997 when they sold the property for $2.9 million. The current owners then acquired the house from the US Bank in 2000, CNN reported.