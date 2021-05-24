Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love bought the Hollywood Heights house in 1992, the year they welcomed daughter Frances Bean

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's Former Hollywood Home Lists for Just Under $1 Million

This fixer-upper is sure to be a dream home for the right '90s grunge aficionado.

A Hollywood home once owned by Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love has hit the market for $998,000. According to the listing, they bought the residence in 1992, the year they welcomed their daughter Frances Bean. The house has since fallen into disrepair.

Built in 1921, the charming Asian-influenced abode features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The 2,458-square-foot home is full of unique details. Tatiana Tensen of Sotheby's holds the listing.

The two-story loft-style living room features an open staircase to the second floor, a fireplace and plenty of natural light from two oversized French doors, which spill out to a large deck. Upstairs are two bedrooms and one bathroom, all with panoramic views of Hollywood. A lower level one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, which could serve as a home office or studio, is accessible through the side yard.

Kurt Cobain's Former Home for Sale Credit: Tatiana Tensen for Sotheby’s International Realty

Part of the High Tower Elevator Association, the house comes with a key to the historic elevator and a dedicated garage on High Tower. The five-story stone tower was built circa 1920 to spare residents the hilly walk through the neighborhood.

Other famous residents of the hillside enclave have included David Copperfield, Tim Burton and Timothy Hutton.

Cobain bought the house with Love at the height of his career. It was the year Nirvana scored their first Grammy Award nomination, after putting out their second album Nevermind and their hit single "Smells Like Teen Spirit" the year before. He also wrote much of their third and final album In Utero in the house, according to the 2011 documentary Hit So Hard.

1993 MTV Video Music Awards Courtney Love, Frances Bean Cobain, Kurt Cobain | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cobain died by suicide in 1994 at their Seattle home, where they moved earlier that year. He was 27. The rock legend was survived by Love, now 56, and Frances, now 28.