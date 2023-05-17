WATCH: Kristin Chenoweth Serenades Her Property Managers During Sweet Renovation Reveal (Exclusive)

Kristin Chenoweth is singing her way through Celebrity IOU's next renovation!

In the HGTV show's new episode, the Wicked alum, 54, calls on Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to help her complete a home makeover for her beloved property managers. PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the surprise reveal — which even features an impromptu performance from Chenoweth herself.

"I think I have an idea," the Tony Award-winning actress tells the brothers, 45, as they brainstorm ways to surprise the mother-daughter duo with their refreshed home. She then FaceTimes the pair, who just returned from vacation, and tells them she's waiting at their house to catch up.

Belting out a tune, the singer serenades them with, "I love you, welcome home," as she excitedly shows off the big reveal.

"That was good," Jonathan tells her with a big smile.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier in May, the brothers remembered some fun memories about the remodeling process with Chenoweth.

The renovation experts recalled, "There's a range of interesting ways that we go into demolition and construction, like Broadway-worthy singing with Kristin Chenoweth."

While the trio enjoyed singing together, Drew adds that there were moments of the project that weren't so "enjoyable" for Chenoweth.

"Kristin said she will never swing a sledgehammer again," he tells PEOPLE.

This season, the brothers are joined by a variety of A-list guests, including Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Jay Leno, Emma Roberts, and Heidi Klum — who starred in the season 4 premiere on Monday.

The brothers opened up to PEOPLE about what it's like watching A-listers surprise important people in their lives with a meaningful home renovation.

"You get to see what these celebrities are like when they're not in a film, on a TV show, on a red carpet," Jonathan says. "It's those moments of humanity you get to see that are so much more interesting than all the glitz and glamor — knowing that somebody really cares about this person that they're giving back to."

Echoing a similar sentiment as his brother, Drew says he admires each celebrity for being really "hands-on" during the construction process instead of just saying, "Here's some money; go make this happen."

"They're getting in there, hands-on, to transform these houses," he tells PEOPLE. "That means so much more to the recipients when you have these celebrities that have never done this before getting hands-on."

Watch Kristin Chenoweth's episode of Celebrity IOU on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.