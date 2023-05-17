WATCH: Kristin Chenoweth Serenades Her Property Managers During Sweet Renovation Reveal (Exclusive)

The Broadway star calls on Drew and Jonathan Scott to help her remodel her beloved property managers’ home on Celebrity IOU

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on May 17, 2023 05:16 PM

Kristin Chenoweth is singing her way through Celebrity IOU's next renovation!

In the HGTV show's new episode, the Wicked alum, 54, calls on Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to help her complete a home makeover for her beloved property managers. PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the surprise reveal — which even features an impromptu performance from Chenoweth herself.

"I think I have an idea," the Tony Award-winning actress tells the brothers, 45, as they brainstorm ways to surprise the mother-daughter duo with their refreshed home. She then FaceTimes the pair, who just returned from vacation, and tells them she's waiting at their house to catch up.

Belting out a tune, the singer serenades them with, "I love you, welcome home," as she excitedly shows off the big reveal.

"That was good," Jonathan tells her with a big smile.

Kristin Chenoweth, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott
HGTV

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier in May, the brothers remembered some fun memories about the remodeling process with Chenoweth.

The renovation experts recalled, "There's a range of interesting ways that we go into demolition and construction, like Broadway-worthy singing with Kristin Chenoweth."

While the trio enjoyed singing together, Drew adds that there were moments of the project that weren't so "enjoyable" for Chenoweth.

"Kristin said she will never swing a sledgehammer again," he tells PEOPLE.

Kristin Chenoweth, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott
HGTV

This season, the brothers are joined by a variety of A-list guests, including Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Jay Leno, Emma Roberts, and Heidi Klum — who starred in the season 4 premiere on Monday.

The brothers opened up to PEOPLE about what it's like watching A-listers surprise important people in their lives with a meaningful home renovation.

"You get to see what these celebrities are like when they're not in a film, on a TV show, on a red carpet," Jonathan says. "It's those moments of humanity you get to see that are so much more interesting than all the glitz and glamor — knowing that somebody really cares about this person that they're giving back to."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kristin Chenoweth, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott
HGTV

Echoing a similar sentiment as his brother, Drew says he admires each celebrity for being really "hands-on" during the construction process instead of just saying, "Here's some money; go make this happen."

"They're getting in there, hands-on, to transform these houses," he tells PEOPLE. "That means so much more to the recipients when you have these celebrities that have never done this before getting hands-on."

Watch Kristin Chenoweth's episode of Celebrity IOU on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

Related Articles
Nicole Young Life in the Public Eye / Selling Sunset
'Selling Sunset' Newcomer Nicole Young Admits Life in the Public Eye 'Scares' Her: 'It Feels Surreal' (Exclusive)
Ru Paul Architectural Digest
See Inside RuPaul's 'Very Bold' Beverly Hills Mansion — Complete with a Disco Room!
Billy Joel celebrates the 50th consecutive show of his sold out residency at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images) ; The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken – Centre Island When was the image taken – Fall 2022 Who took the photograph – Tyler Sands Full credit line – Tyler Sands Billy Joel
Billy Joel Lists Long Island Waterfront Home for $49 Million — See Inside!
Christina Hall Reflects on Change as She Enjoys Mother's Day with Her Blended Family: 'Life Is Crazy'
Christina Hall Says She Was in 'a Very Bad Place' While Being 'Momentarily Displaced' a Year Ago
Vanessa Villela The Agency
Vanessa Villela Has Officially Left Oppenheim Group for Rival Agency After 'Selling Sunset' Exit (Exclusive)
Tabitha Brown for Target Collection Tout
Tabitha Brown's New Target Collection Is All About Outdoor Entertaining — and the Best Finds Start at $3
Amazon Hardtop Gazebo Tout
This Leak-Proof Hardtop Gazebo Is a ‘Perfect Addition’ to Backyards and Patios, and It's on Sale
Chrishell Stause, G Flip 'A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story' film premiere
Meet the 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Partners
Chrishell Stause & G Flip Wedding
PHOTOS: All the Details from Inside Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Surprise Las Vegas Wedding (Exclusive)
Rosie O'Donnell NYC Home for Sale
Rosie O'Donnell Lists New York City Penthouse for $8.3 Million Amid Move to the West Coast — See Inside!
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum Tout
This Lightweight Stick Vacuum That Cleans ‘Nasty’ Floors with Ease Is $100 Off at Amazon
WISELIFE Storage Bags Tout
Maximize Closet Space with ‘Roomy’ Storage Bags That Are on Sale for Less Than $5 Apiece
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand Tout
This Portable Hammock That's 'a Breeze to Set Up' Is on Sale at Amazon Ahead of the Start of Summer
Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert
More Than 44,700 Shoppers Have Given This 'Cloud-Like' Comforter a Five-Star Rating — and It's $25 at Amazon
Amazon Outlet: Patio and Garden Deals
Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Packed with Patio and Garden Sales Right Now — Up to 62% Off
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend Drake's Hollywood grand opening
Chrishell Stause Supports G Flip During Their Single Release Party in L.A. After Secret Wedding