Kristin Chenoweth Shares Her Best Gifts for the Season, from Broadway Swag to Kitchen Gadgets

A is for Audra: Broadway's Leading Ladies from A to Z
“A cute, smart book for all ages about Broadway leading ladies! A great Christmas gift for Broadway lovers.”
Buy It! $14.29, amazon.com
Patricia’s Couture Custom Pajamas
“Who doesn’t want to go to sleep with pets on their pajamas?”
Upload a photo of your pet and it will be printed on these PJs.
Buy It! $179, patriciascouture.com
Ariana Grande's Thank U Next Perfume
“It’s very light and for any age. I love wearing it and always get so many compliments on it.”
Grande and Chenoweth are longtime friends!
Buy It! $62, ulta.com
DOVE x Privé Revaux Glasses
“There are so many amazing styles to pick from depending on your mood.”
Buy It! $30, priverevaux.com
Nest Holiday Candle
“It smells like Christmas in a jar!”
Buy It! $42, nestfragrances.com
Cuisinart Toaster Oven Air Frier
“This is a life changer for cooking.”
Buy It! $200, cuisinart.com
Operation ResCute Toy
“It’s a great gift for a child who wants to practice having a dog. They have good stories that go along with each ResCute dog and the profits are donated to help rescue animals get adopted.”
Buy It! $23, amazon.com
For The Girls Album
Kristin’s latest studio album was released on September 27th
Buy It! $12.29 for CD, $18 for vinyl; amazon.com
Victrola Turntable
“So you can get my album “For The Girls” on vinyl!”
Buy It! $40, amazon.com