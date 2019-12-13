Kristin Chenoweth Shares Her Best Gifts for the Season, from Broadway Swag to Kitchen Gadgets

The "For the Girls" singer has a busy holiday season — but that doesn't mean she won't be gifting something special. Between performing with Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra in their annual Christmas concert and starring alongside Scott Wolf in a “A Christmas Love Story," the Tony winner shared her top gift picks with PEOPLE.
By Hannah Chubb
December 13, 2019 05:47 PM

A is for Audra: Broadway's Leading Ladies from A to Z 

Amazon

“A cute, smart book for all ages about Broadway leading ladies! A great Christmas gift for Broadway lovers.”

Buy It! $14.29, amazon.com

Patricia’s Couture Custom Pajamas

Amazon

“Who doesn’t want to go to sleep with pets on their pajamas?” 

Upload a photo of your pet and it will be printed on these PJs. 

Buy It! $179, patriciascouture.com

Ariana Grande's Thank U Next Perfume

“It’s very light and for any age. I love wearing it and always get so many compliments on it.”

Grande and Chenoweth are longtime friends

Buy It! $62, ulta.com

DOVE x Privé Revaux Glasses

Amazon

“There are so many amazing styles to pick from depending on your mood.”

Buy It! $30, priverevaux.com

Nest Holiday Candle

Amazon

“It smells like Christmas in a jar!”

Buy It! $42, nestfragrances.com

Cuisinart Toaster Oven Air Frier

Amazon

“This is a life changer for cooking.”

Buy It! $200, cuisinart.com

Operation ResCute Toy

Amazon

“It’s a great gift for a child who wants to practice having a dog. They have good stories that go along with each ResCute dog and the profits are donated to help rescue animals get adopted.”

Buy It! $23, amazon.com 

For The Girls Album

Kristin’s latest studio album was released on September 27th

Buy It! $12.29 for CD, $18 for vinyl; amazon.com 

Victrola Turntable

Amazon

“So you can get my album “For The Girls” on vinyl!”

Buy It! $40, amazon.com

