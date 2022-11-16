Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Nashville Home She Purchased After Jay Cutler Split: 'It Was Calling My Name'

Kristin Cavallari knew that she belonged in her Tennessee home from the moment she walked in.

In MyDomaine's latest digital issue, the Uncommon James founder, 35, described her 28-acre property in the city of Franklin as her forever home.

"To have bees and honey and a chicken coop makes me so happy," she said.

Cavallari first purchased the home following her divorce agreement with Jay Cutler in May 2020. In documents obtained by PEOPLE, it was ordered that Cavallari "shall be permitted to use marital funds" to purchase the new property.

She credits the three-story, five-bedroom farmhouse for allowing her to teach their three children — sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 7 — new life skills.

"For my kids to be able to go out to our coop and get eggs is a really cool way to grow up—and very different than how I grew up," she said. "To be able to come home to this environment is so nice for me. I can't say enough good things about Tennessee."

Nicola Harger/MyDomaine

The property also has apple trees; blackberry, blueberry and strawberry bushes; and a garden filled with carrots, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes.

The podcast host also collaborated with Nashville-based designer April Tomlin to renovate the interior of her home that now includes a kitchen with a new quartzite island and a handmade mosaic tile backsplash.

Cavallari was all about neutrals during the renovation process and accented her living room with wool rugs and sheer linen curtains. She also chose kid-friendly furniture like upholstered ottomans as new additions to the room.

Nicola Harger/MyDomaine

According to Cavallari, the entire 18-month renovation included her basement, bathrooms, closet, pool, and the installation of a new greenhouse.

"To this day, I thank my lucky stars that it all worked out. Honestly, it was like everything just aligned for me," she said.

Read the full story and see more photos on mydomaine.com.