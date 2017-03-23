Where to eat, drink and play in Nashville according to the Tennessee city's many famous locals

Kristin Cavallari announced via Instagram on Monday that she would be moving away from Chicago now that her husband, former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, is a free agent. “I gotta say, I’m really gonna miss this place,” she wrote in the social media post.

While Cavallari didn’t let on at the time exactly where the couple and they’re three children — sons Camden, 4, Jaxon, 2, and 16-month-old daughter Saylor — would be heading, a source close to the couple has now confirmed to PEOPLE that they are relocating to Nashville, Tennessee.

“They have a place down there, it’s where Jay went to college and he’s got lots of friends there,” the source says. “Nashville has a special place in her heart as it’s where she got married.” The family’s home, in a gated suburb was featured in Elle.

The Hills and Laguna Beach alum previously expressed concern about living away from the entertainment hub of Los Angeles, saying that making Chicago her home base would be a career “sacrifice.”

While Chicago has its share of local celebrities (Oprah, Kanye West, Barack Obama), Nashville, nicknamed Music City, is a true entertainment capital. Countless country music stars call the city home: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are long-time residents, and young stars like Kelsea Ballerini and Marren Morris have recently put down roots there.

If Cavallari and Cutler are looking to hang out with the city’s A-listers or simply blend in with the locals, here are a few spots they need to check out, according to famous Nashvillians.

For his part, this year’s Best Country Album Grammy winner Sturgill Simpson has been spotted at The Red Bicycle coffee shop.

Though she’s been spending most of her time in New York and L.A. lately, Taylor Swift still has a home (and some squad members) in Nashville. The singer dined at Chauhan Ale & Masala House with model friend Lily Aldridge and her husband, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill. More recently, she took ex Tom Hiddleston to farm-to-fork restaurant Adele’s and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.

When she’s in town, actress Minka Kelly hangs out at 506 Lofts, which she calls the “coziest stay,”

Kidman might be found practicing her golf swing at the Hillwood Country Club while chatting with Vogue.

Rascal Flatts filmed their new music video for “Yours If You Want It” at Hermitage Cafe.

Country star Vince Gill revealed to Fox, that he regularly gets breakfast at Noshville, Nashville’s answer to the New York Deli, the Pancake Pantry or the Loveless Cafe.

Randy Houser loves Bartaco so much, he makes it his first stop when he arrives in town.