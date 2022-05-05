Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Favorite Mother's Day Gifts — Including One Item She 'Lives In'
The Very Cavallari star, founder of Uncommon James and mom of three dishes on her go-to gifts that are perfect presents for Mother's Day
Kristin's Faves
From floral scented candles to a cheese-themed puzzle, Kristin Cavallari has a Mother's Day gift idea for every mom on May 8.
The Very Cavallari star, founder & CEO of Uncommon James and mom to three kids — Camden Jack, 9, Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and Saylor James, 6 — shares home goods, beauty products and everything in between.
Herbivore Bath Salts
"These are great when you just want to relax," the star says of the eucalyptus and blue clay soaking salts. "A bath is really nice for a mom to be able to do and these salts are detoxifying so they leave you feeling really good."
Buy It! Herbivore Detox Soaking Salts, $20; herbivorebotanicals.com
Uncommon James Candle
Cavallari's lifestyle brand has some goodies that are ideal gifts for Mother's Day. "This is my favorite feminine candle, but it's not overly sweet. I think candles really set the ambiance and I always have them going. And they're always a safe bet for a gift if you don't know what else to get someone," she says.
Buy It! Uncommon James Secret Rose Candle, $10 to $78; uncommonjames.com
Caraway Baking Sheet
"I'm obsessed with all of their kitchen products," Cavallari says of the style-savvy startup. "They're nontoxic so you have peace of mind knowing that when you roast vegetables or whatever you're cooking, there's no chemicals getting into your food."
They're also extremely easy to clean," she notes. "Which is a dream come true for a mom!"
Buy It! Caraway Large Baking Sheet, $55; carawayhome.com
Smeg Milk Frother
This is a tool that Cavallari has in her own home and is "obsessed" with. "This one's a splurge, but it makes lattes so good," she says. "It's a milk frother and it also looks really cute to have out since it has a vintage look to it."
Buy It! Smeg Milk Frother, $230; crateandbarrel.com
Dr Dennis Gross LED Eye Device
"Being a mom, we're constantly on the go and can sometimes look a little tired and this just plumps up your eyes," Cavallari says of the LED light therapy, which boosts collagen.
Buy It! Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite EyeCare Pro, $170; drdennisgross.com
Uncommon James Mommy Necklace
"This a really sweet gift from kids because being a mom is the most important job that we have and it's a nice little reminder, she says of the bar necklace from her own line of jewelry. (Plus, it's on sale!)
Buy It! Uncommon James Mommy Bar Necklace, $27; uncommonjames.com
Tribe Kelley Butter Sweats
"I live in these sweats," Cavallari says about the Tribe Kelley set. "They are the most comfortable sweats on the planet and when I'm home, that's typically what I'm wearing."
Buy It! Tribe Kelley Butter Sweats Hoodie, $95; tribekelley.com
Chic Geeks Faux Crocodile Laptop Case
For fashion and function, this laptop case is a go. "This is a great gift for the working mom who wants to have a chic laptop. I have the black faux crocodile print one and people ask where I got it from all the time," Cavallari says.
Buy It! Chic Geeks Black Faux Crocodile MacBook Case, $95; chicgeeks.com
VITRUVI Diffuser
The star moves her diffuser "from the kitchen to the bathroom to my bedroom" to change the mood of her home with different essential oils.
Buy It! VITRUVI White Stone Diffuser, $123; revolve.com
Uncommon Beauty Daily Moisturizer
For a quick beauty pick-me-up, the star recommends this daily moisturizer from her company. "This is so incredibly hydrating and for moms that are constantly on the go. It's a great way to plump everything up and make your skin look really hydrated, which ultimately makes your skin look fresher and younger," she says.
Buy It! Uncommon Beauty Daily Water Cream, $48; uncommonjames.com
C'est Cheese Puzzle
For moms who love games and food, Cavallari recommends this 1,000-piece puzzle. "I like this one because I love charcuterie boards. It's also a good one to have out and everyone can join in on the fun," says the star.
Buy It! "C'est Cheese" Piecework Puzzle, $30; crateandbarrel.com