The two, who originally bought the 25-room home for $7.9 million, are now selling the estate for little under $5 million

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Relist Their Nashville Mansion and Slash Its Price in Wake of Split

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are officially letting go of their beautiful Nashville mansion.

The estranged couple — who filed for divorce in April after 10 years together — are putting their nearly 20,000-sq.-ft. home on the market, eight years after the pair acquired the estate in 2012.

According to Tim Thompson Premier Realtors, Cavallari and Culter are selling their massive abode — previously listed by Sotheby’s International Realty — for $4.95 million, slashing the price from when they originally listed it in 2018 for a whopping $7.9 million.

The pair, who wed in June 2013, originally purchased the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom house for $5.3 million before they moved to Nashville from Chicago, where Cutler, 37, spent eight seasons as the quarterback for the Bears.

The Mediterranean-inspired home features a vast amount of space both indoors and out.

Made up of three-stories, the mansion, which was first built in 2007, boasts multiple living and dining rooms, an immense library, a movie theater, and plenty of outdoor seating including a dining terrace and a lounge space around a stone fireplace.

The lodge-like home also includes a large state-of-the-art kitchen, complete with a dine-in bar and plenty of counter space.

The vast estate sits nestled in dense woods and stands alone on top of a sunny hill, according to Variety.

Prior to their split, Cavallari, 33, and Cutler resided in the mansion together with their kids: sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that the Very Cavallari star has already agreed to purchase an estate for herself and her kids in the Nashville area.

The insider shared that Cavallari agreed to purchase the estate, which had been on the market for nearly two years, for "just a little over $5 million."

The source says the property has both a main house, which is a "modern interpretation of a farmhouse," and a second residence.

"Right now, Kristin and Jay are 'bird nesting' in terms of custody, where the kids stay put in one home and the parents rotate in and out. This new main property would be perfect as a 'nest' for the kids and when it's Jay's turn to be with [them] in the main house, Kristin would happily be able to stay in the second house, which has plenty of privacy from the main house," the insider explained.

After previously attempting to prevent Cavallari from purchasing her own house by withholding money as leverage in their custody battle, a second source told PEOPLE that the former NFL star finally agreed to release the funds.

The insider also confirmed to PEOPLE that the exes have come to a temporary agreement on how to split time with their children.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the kids will remain at their current Nashville, Tennessee home, with Cavallari and Cutler switching off every other week to stay with their children.

In Cavallari's divorce filing, the reality star confirms she and Cutler have had issues for the "last several years." According to the documents, Cavallari began looking for a new home as early as November 2019, and she says Cutler did not object to her doing so. In March, she says they "realized the attempt to reconcile was not working and knew a divorce was inevitable."

Once they returned home from their family trip to the Bahamas and were social-distancing together at their home, Cavallari says she told Cutler she had found new house for herself and their kids. According to the filing, "The settlement negotiations were not going well, and she decided she would need to move out." But she claims Cutler refused to release the money from their joint account as leverage in their custody battle.