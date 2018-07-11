Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler List Nashville Home for $7.9 Million: 'We're So Excited!'

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are moving on up!

The couple recently listed their nearly 20,000-sq.-ft. Nashville home, which has been featured on their E! show Very Cavallari, for $7.9 million, according to Realtor.com.

But as Cavallari, 31, tells PEOPLE, she and her husband have no plans to move out of Music City.

“We’re moving to a new house. We’re moving to a lot more land and we’ll have chickens and goats and animals and we’re so excited!” The Hills alum shares.

The pair, who wed in June 2013, purchased the seven bedroom, seven bathroom house in 2012 for $5.3 million before they moved to Nashville from Chicago, where Cutler, 35, spent eight seasons as the quarterback for the Bears.

He recently told the Tennessean that there are many things he and Cavallari love about this home, especially the memories they created with their sons Camden, 5, and Jaxon, 4, as well as 2-year-old daughter, Saylor.

“This house has a lot to offer. We have a lot of memories in that house and we will miss it,” the former NFL pro said. “We got married and had three children since we have owned that house, so it’s been a huge part of our life and hopefully someone will enjoy it as much as we have.”

Furthermore, Nashville is a very special city for both Cutler and Cavallari.

“Jay went to Vanderbilt [University], and actually the first weekend we ever hung out, we went to Nashville, and I fell in love with Nashville,” the Uncommon James creator told PEOPLE in April 2017 shortly after they announced they were leaving Chicago.

“So we actually bought our house, I think we had been dating for a year — we had just gotten engaged — and so we’ve had our house for about six years, and this has just always been the plan,” she explained.

“We think it’s a great place to raise a family. I love it. You know you still get all four seasons, but it’s much milder than other parts of the country and it’s just fun. The people are cool. There’s really good food. There’s always something fun to do. There’s not really a whole lot to not like about Nashville,” she added.