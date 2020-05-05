Kristin Cavallari Agrees to Purchase $5 Million Estate Near Nashville amid Divorce from Jay Cutler: Source

"She's trying to minimize the impact on her kids, so she'd love to bring them someplace really nice, really welcoming, really special where they can start putting down roots," a source previously told PEOPLE

Kristin Cavallari is looking forward to having a new place to call home as she embarks on the next chapter in her life.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the Very Cavallari star, who announced last weekend that she and her husband Jay Cutler are divorcing after 10 years together, has agreed to purchase an estate in the Nashville, Tennessee, area.

The insider shares that Cavallari, 33, agreed to purchase the estate, which had been on the market for nearly two years, for "just a little over $5 million."

The source says the property has both a main house, which is a "modern interpretation of a farm house," and a second residence.

"Right now, Kristin and Jay are 'bird nesting' in terms of custody, where the kids stay put in one home and the parents rotate in and out. This new main property would be perfect as a 'nest' for the kids and when it's Jay's turn to be with [them] in the main house, Kristin would happily be able to stay in the second house, which has plenty of privacy from the main house," the insider explains.

"She'd love it if it could work out that way, thought it remains to be seen if Jay will agree to that," says the source.

Earlier on Monday, a different source close to the reality star told PEOPLE that Cavallari is "not looking to downsize or simplify" as she adjusts to her new life.

"She's trying to minimize the impact on her kids, so she'd love to bring them someplace really nice, really welcoming, really special where they can start putting down roots and make memories," the source said.

Cavallari and Cutler share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

After previously attempting to prevent Cavallari from purchasing her own house by withholding money as leverage in their custody battle, a second source told PEOPLE Monday that the NFL star, 37, finally agreed to release the funds.

The insider also confirmed to PEOPLE that the exes have come to a temporary agreement on how to split time with their children.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the kids will remain at their current Nashville, Tennessee home, with Cavallari and Cutler switching off every other week to stay with their children.

In Cavallari's divorce filing, the reality star confirms she and Cutler — who tied the knot in 2013 — have had issues for the "last several years." According to the documents, Cavallari began looking for a new home as early as November 2019, and she says Cutler did not object to her doing so. In March, she says they "realized the attempt to reconcile was not working and knew a divorce was inevitable."

Once they returned home from their family trip to the Bahamas and were social-distancing together at their home, Cavallari says she told Cutler she had found new house for herself and their kids. According to the filing, "The settlement negotiations were not going well, and she decided she would need to move out." But she claims Cutler refused to release the money from their joint account as leverage in their custody battle.

Cavallari says Cutler told her "his attorney was going to tell their business manager to not release the funds," which she claims is Cutler's idea of "punishing her for not accepting his offer" of a settlement, according to the filing.

Cavallari insists she "has the necessary resources" to buy the property in Franklin, Tennessee, "in cash" and signed a contract for the home on April 27. But the next day, according to the filing, Cutler "attempted to intimidate" her "into accepting his parenting plan," telling her he would block her access to the money and refusing move out of their current house unless she agreed to his requests.

The documents also confirm that the two are currently swapping time at home with the kids, three days at a time.

When he filed for divorce, Cutler cited "irreconcilable differences," while Cavallari cited both "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct." In her divorce response, Cavallari claimed Cutler "is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper."