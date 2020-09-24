Kristen Bell's Interior Designer Debuts 'Down-to-Earth' Furniture Line for Anthropologie

In 2018, the actress gushed over Amber Lewis's style, writing "her design skills are dope"

Anthropologie fans are one step closer to styling their home like Kristen Bell and other stars!

On Wednesday, the clothing and home goods retailer unveiled a new collaborative line with Los Angeles-based interior designer Amber Lewis, founder of design firm Amber Interiors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When Bell, 40, commissioned Lewis to spruce up her home in Los Angeles's Los Feliz neighborhood back in 2018, the Good Place actress said, "her design skills are DOPE!!" Lewis expertly outfitted the 4,050-square-foot, 1922 English Revival home, which the couple purchased for a reported $4.3 million, according to Domino.

"I’m so freaking excited to have the actual real-life @amberinteriors helping me with my new house!!” Bell confessed in an Instagram post about the project.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amber Lewis for Anthropologie

Image zoom Courtesy of Amber Lewis for Anthropologie

With almost 40 items for the dining room, living room and bedroom, Amber Lewis for Anthropologie brings the designer's trademark laidback vibes to the masses.

"Anthropologie's aesthetic has always resonated with my personal style. I've always appreciated the collected, bohemian vibe and it's something I've gravitated towards for years, " said Lewis in a press release. "It's always been nostalgic for me — my mom and I used to shop there when I was younger and I remember purchasing this beautiful kantha blanket that my mom still has to this day."

"Collaborating with Anthropologie felt like coming home for me," she added, "this sort of pinch-me moment where I realized I could design a collection that really makes you feel something for the pieces you're bringing into your life, to create something for everyone."

Image zoom Courtesy of Amber Lewis for Anthropologie

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The collection highlights Lewis's penchant for colorful textiles and her taste for natural, earthy elements.

“When I first started designing this collection, I knew I wanted to keep it interesting, simple, and classic,” said Lewis. “Each piece needed to be able to stand alone or together and be just as strong. I designed each piece to be versatile enough that they can be mixed with not only other pieces from my collection, but neutral enough to work with items you may already have.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Amber Lewis for Anthropologie

Image zoom Courtesy of Amber Lewis for Anthropologie

Chris Sotz, general merchandise manager for Anthropologie Home, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Amber Lewis. Finding joy, being comfortable, and sharing time with your closest loved ones has never been more important. She designs for the way we live, especially in these times. Her refined collection also has down-to-earth appeal.”

Further explaining the collection, Lewis wrote on Instagram that the creations were "years in the making."

"This collaboration is years in the making and I am so proud of what we created," she wrote on Wednesday. "From pillows to furniture, and textiles to plates, we designed something for everyone. I considered every single detail of this collection, from the stitching to the patterns and materials used, the love and care that we put into every piece shows."