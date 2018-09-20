Kids say — and do — the darndest things, even if you’re a celebrity!

Mom of two Kristen Bell shared the latest antics of her daughters, 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta on Instagram. The Frozen actress, 38, posted a picture of a beige armchair with four pieces of un-chewed gum on the seat attached with tape.

“Today my children have inexplicably decided to start taping loose pieces of gum to our chairs,” Bell wrote. “I have a feeling this is all part of a larger plan…”

RELATED: Kristen Bell Wants Her Daughters to ‘Have Good, Healthy, Positive, Happy, Wild Sex’ One Day

She doesn’t get into details about what that plan might entail.

Lincoln seems to be wreaking havoc in her parents house in between her days at kindergarten. At the end of August, Bell and her husband, fellow actor Dax Shepard, walked their oldest child to school, and mom shared two photos on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

RELATED: Dax Shepard Admits That He and Wife Kristen Bell Decided Against a Prenup on ‘Conan’

Sporting a colorful backpack, the little girl had her blonde hair pulled up into a cute ponytail while Bell opted for jeans and a tank top and Shepard, 43, wore a gray tee under navy-blue overalls.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Gleefully Confirms Veronica Mars Reboot at Hulu

The second photo saw the CHiPS star holding his daughter and hugging her close inside the school before dropping her off for the day. “Nerd alert!!! The team Shepard loves school!! 🤓🤓🤓,” Bell wrote on the post.