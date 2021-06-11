Kristen Bell Turns Dax Shepard's 'Family Portraits' Artwork Into Wallpaper for Their Home

The one-of-a-kind wallpaper includes playful depictions of the couple's daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are updating their home with one-of-a-kind wallpaper!

Shepard, 46, revealed on Thursday that he had recently received a very thoughtful present from his wife, 40.

"I made these family portraits, and @kristenanniebell turned them into wallpaper for my closet!!!!!!!!!!!" he wrote on Instagram, alongside a snapshot that showed off his creative family doodles.

The playful creations included depictions of "Daddy 'Cowboy' Shepherd," as well as their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

Earlier this week, Bell shared that Shepard also made his own improvement to their home.

"Dad hung lights on the oak tree and now we have an enchanted driveway!! ✨✨✨ Thank u @daxshepard 💜," she wrote alongside a shot of the family of four spending time together outside.

In honor of Mother's Day last month, Shepard posted of Bell doing yoga, while wearing nothing but knee-high socks. "Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid … and I'm here for it," he joked in the caption.

"Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft," he added. "My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell."

Bell and Shepard have been candid about the ups and downs they've faced together and with their children.

Earlier this year, Bell revealed to PEOPLE that the couple needed "a little therapy brush-up" when they began quarantining together in 2020. "Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other,' and we don't want that," she said in January.

"We go back to therapy and figure out what I'm not doing that's best for you and what you're not doing that's best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better," she continued. "It's been incredibly helpful."

While celebrating his birthday earlier this year, Bell praised Shepard for his honesty and "commitment to growth."