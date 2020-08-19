The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star bought the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in 2017 for $9,925,000

Kris Jenner Sells Her Hidden Hills Home for $15 Million — See Inside!

Kris Jenner is saying goodbye to her home in Hidden Hills, California!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 64, has sold her six-bedroom, eight-bathroom abode — which sits just across the street from daughter Kim Kardashian West and son-in-law Kanye West's family home — for $15 million, according to Variety's Dirt.com.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The outlet reports that the modern farmhouse-style residence was purchased by Katharina Harf — the daughter of Coty, Inc. CEO Peter Harf, whose beauty company acquired Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million last year — in an off-market, all-cash deal.

Sitting on 1.28 acres of land, the property boasts a stunning two-story foyer offset by formal living and dining rooms, a home theater, a private gym and a den with its own bar.

Image zoom CRISnet

Designed with an open plan, the living room has enormous pocket doors that swing out onto the patio for seamless indoor/outdoor living and entertaining.

A spacious chef's kitchen complete with a marble top island and hardwood cabinetry flows into the living room. Multiple sinks in the kitchen area make it easy to prepare meals, while a chic breakfast nook provides another intimate dining space.

Image zoom CRISnet

Image zoom CRISnet

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

With large sliding doors that open onto the backyard, the downstairs master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a soaking tub.

A sprawling outdoor area boasts a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and a grassy area surrounded by lush greenery.

Image zoom CRISnet

Image zoom CRISnet

Image zoom CRISnet

Kris bought the impressive home in 2017 for $9,925,000 and hired Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements to design the space with a specific feeling in mind.

“I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful,” she told Architectural Digest during a house tour in 2019.