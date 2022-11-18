Kris Jenner Reveals 'First-Ever' Holiday Card with Boyfriend Corey Gamble: 'Love How They Came Out'

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are spreading some holiday cheer with their first holiday card as a couple!

The Kardashians star, 67, unveiled the card on Instagram today, which featured a portrait of the couple posing side by side. "Happy holidays," is written over a simple black background and it's signed with, "xoxo, Kris and Corey."

Jenner teamed up with Shutterfly to create the holiday card after partnering with them for their "Win the Holidays" campaign.

Alongside the card, she wrote in the caption: "You guys know I LIVE for the holidays! This year, @coreygamble and I made our first-ever holiday card together with @Shutterfly and we love how they came out. We can't wait to send them to family and friends and celebrate the season!"

News of the holiday card comes after the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch celebrated Gamble's 42nd birthday on November 10. The reality star showed her love for her boyfriend with a sweet post on Instagram.

"Happy birthday my love @coreygamble!!! You are the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach! Thank you for bringing so much love and light into my life," she wrote in the caption.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

The post also featured a series of photos of the couple, including a cute selfie of Gamble kissing an overjoyed Jenner on the cheek and a throwback shot of the couple from Jenner's "roaring 20s" 60th birthday party.

"You are so smart, kind, generous, funny, protective, and creative," she continued. "You remind me every day how blessed and lucky we are and I'm so blessed to have you in my life. I love you babe ❤️🥰🎂"

At the time of their first encounter in 2014 at a mutual friend's birthday party, Jenner was in the middle of finalizing her divorce from then-husband Caitlyn Jenner, while Gamble was working for Scooter Braun as Justin Bieber's tour manager.

Despite their 25-year age gap, the couple has been inseparable since. Corey frequently appeared on episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and now on the family's new reality series, The Kardashians.