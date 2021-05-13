The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently appeared on a podcast episode of At Home with Property Brothers' Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan

Kris Jenner Reveals the Surprising Thing That Reminds Her of Her Home With Late Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner has lived in many different houses through the years, and she recently shared some fond memories from her favorite of the bunch: the home in Beverly Hills she shared with her late husband, Robert Kardashian.

Near the end of their conversation, the couple — who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary — asked the reality star a series of rapid-fire questions, including, "What sound reminds you of home?"

"Through the decades it's always been different I think," Jenner mused, before answering: "When I first gave birth to Kourtney and through that whole decade when I was living in Beverly Hills with Robert, there was always an owl outside the house. So I'd drive in and you'd get out of the car and no matter, day or night, you'd hear this owl."

She continued, noting that later on another sound was omnipresent: "And then it was always the sound of the tennis court, believe it or not, somebody was always on the tennis court, so the balls or somebody on the ball machine. That used to remind me of home."

Jenner spoke about her love for her first family home back in March, in a digital cover story for WSJ. Magazine.

"I still wish I could go back to my Beverly Hills house," she said at the time, admitting the home is the one she is most attached to. "That'll be my heart for the rest of my life…. When you're my age — you look back on your life and you think, Where was my heart?"

The property, which she referred to as Tower Lane, was where she and Robert — her first husband and the father of her four oldest kids — began their now-famous family. He died at 59 in 2003, months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Jenner went on to reveal that she's lived in "an even dozen" homes throughout her lifetime. This includes her Palm Springs vacation house in the desert, which is featured often on KUWTK, and her new main residence, which is next door to daughter Khloé Kardashian, 36.

Nowadays, Jenner later told Scott and Phan on their podcast, the simple sound of music is what reminds her of her home. "I always have music playing and I love old RnB," she said, before joking, "A little Luther Vandross never hurt anybody!"

The self-proclaimed "momager" is currently preparing to bid farewell to Keeping Up, as the family will air their final episode this summer after 14 years and 20 seasons. The finale will be followed by a reunion, which host Andy Cohen has said will cover "everything."