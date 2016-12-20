See Kris Jenner’s Home Decked Out with ‘Kandyland-Chic’ Christmas Decorations

Kris Jenner is going all out for the holidays.

Neither the Kardashians nor the Jenners have been known to hold back when it comes to Christmas, and Jenner is no exception. This year, she upped the decorating ante by pairing with floral designer Jeff Leatham to help decide the the vision for her tree. The winning motif? “Kandyland-chic,” complete with a red-and-white color scheme and elaborate custom pieces.

“One of the fun things is just deciding on what the theme of the tree is going to be because that sets the tone for the entire house,” Jenner tells Architectural Digest.

The giant evergreen she speaks of sits in her Calabasas, California, foyer and is decked out with a variety of peppermint ornaments. The garland that lines the staircases is marked with simple string lights to let the evergreen shine.

The classic holiday centerpiece, however, is not Jenner’s favorite detail of the design. “The thing I’m most excited about,” she says, is the red custom-made polar bear the momager had delivered from Paris. According to E! News, Jenner’s grandson Mason, 7, has named the metal-and-glass creature “Christmas.”

Although the giant nutcrackers out front and other over-the-top touches throughout — see AD for the full details — make this a fun-spirited setup, Jenner’s colorful décor still stems from what truly matters.

“For us it was about whimsical — it’s about fun, it’s about family,” says Leatham.