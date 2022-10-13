Kris Jenner Says She 'Loves Everything' About the Holiday Season Ahead of New Gift-Giving Campaign

Kris Jenner is already in the holiday spirit!

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 66, has partnered with Shutterfly ahead of their "Win the Holidays" campaign this holiday season. For Jenner, avoiding generic gifts is an absolute must, so the partnership features a curated selection of her favorite Shutterfly picks.

"There are so many people I have to gift this year and I want to make sure each and every person feels special," Jenner tells PEOPLE exclusively, adding that the site is her favorite when she's "seeking out easy-to-make memorable gifts."

Jenner, who is known for throwing her extravagant "Krismas" parties every year, does not mess around when it comes to gift giving.

To avoid generic gifts this season, the famous "momager" advises shoppers to start early in order to find meaningful presents for friends and family, and she follows her own advice; in September, she told James Corden that she had already finished "most" of her holiday shopping! ("I have 12 grandkids!" she explained when Corden expressed his disbelief.)

Aside from holiday shopping, Jenner is mostly looking forward to spending time with family and creating memories during the holidays. "I love everything about the holiday season," she says.

And it's no surprise that the matriarch of the family that dominates social media prioritizes ways to preserve her favorite moments of the season when she's planning: "I am constantly surrounded by family and making new memories all the time, so it is so important for me to be able to have a way to easily capture, save and share these moments."

Shutterfly

Some of her favorite Shutterfly picks include the custom Holiday Cards, Ornaments, Canvas Bags, Photobooks, Puzzle and Pillows, as they "make for great unexpected gifts with the ability to pick and choose what image you want to include," she explains.

Along with her customized picks, like the cozy fleece blankets in a festive print, Jenner is also set to star in two commercials that will inspire shoppers to choose personalized gifts and cards with Shutterfly this season.

In a statement, Ty Shay, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at Shutterfly, says: "No two families are the same – and we believe holiday cards and gifts shouldn't be either. That's why, for more than 20 years, Shutterfly has been committed to enabling millions of people around the world to create products and celebrate moments that reflect who they uniquely are."