Kris Jenner Gets Emotional About Selling Famed KUWTK House: 'This Is Where My Heart Is'

Kris Jenner is going back to her roots.

In a new bonus clip from the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris, 65, takes a walk down memory lane while visiting her old house, which was heavily featured in earlier seasons of the hit reality show.

"I love it here," Kris tells daughter Khloé Kardashian while making breakfast in the kitchen. "This is where my heart is."

Kris sold the home in December 2020 and has since moved to a new abode next to Khloé. But in the clip, the family matriarch explains that she returned to her first home while she was still house-hunting.

"I sold my house and I'm trying to figure out what to do while we're looking for a new one," Kris says in a confessional. "And what better place to come stay than my old house? I can't think of a better place to come and just feel really comfortable while all this change is going on around us."

"I know all the little nooks and crannies. I know all the little noises," she says of the comfort she feels being inside the house. "I know every creak on the steps. The black-and-white checkered floors, the white countertops, and the La Cornue stove. I know how the door opens and closes in the middle of the night. And this is my home base. I feel good here."

And Kim Kardashian agrees, telling her mom, "A lot has gone down in this house, especially in this kitchen."

Kris says the iconic house is filled with so many memories from over the years that she struggles with the idea of ever letting it go.

"It definitely feels like right back where we started in a certain way because we spent so much time in this house filming. So it feels symbolic," she says, tearing up. "We're at the end of the journey."

KUWTK ended in June after 20 seasons, wrapping up with an emotional series finale that included a two-part reunion special. With their eponymous reality show no longer on air, the famous family is already looking toward their next project. While the Kardashians are leaving E!, they're headed to Hulu next, where they'll be the subject of another reality series.

Although the details on their new show are sparse, Kris teased the upcoming series during a Disney Upfronts presentation in May.

"This is the next chapter," she said. "In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey."