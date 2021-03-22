See the hilarious video of the stars' "pitch meeting"

Kris Jenner & Chrissy Teigen Team Up to Launch New Home Cleaning and Self-Care Line

Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen are going into business together!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 65, and the Cravings cookbook author, 35, are joining forces with Good American co-founder/CEO Emma Grede to release a line of plant-powered home cleaning and self-care products called Safely, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The collection will include products such as hand cream, hand soap, hand sanitizer, glass cleaner, a universal cleaner and more. Launching on Thursday, Safely is "dedicated to clean cleaning with natural aromatherapy scents," the company shares in a press release. Prices have not yet been announced.

A hilarious video introducing the brand, above, shows Jenner and Teigen coming up with the eco– and family-friendly concept in a slap-happy brainstorming session.

"I want my own product line because, honestly, everyone has one already — I even have one," the Cravings entrepreneur jokes in the clip, saying she's thrilled to work with "the branding master herself, Kris Jenner" on her next project.

Jenner shares her excitement about working with Teigen, adding cheekily that she hopes Teigen's ideas "aren't really dumb."

chrissy teigen for safely Image zoom Credit: Mike Rosenthal

Teigen shares some of her business ideas with Jenner — like "pre-chewed spaghetti" and a "dog jet pack" — none of which get approved.

"Goddammit, Kris! I just wanted a place where I could come, where I could pitch my ideas safely," Teigen cries out — and Jenner gets an idea.

safely Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Safely

Singling out Teigen's use of the word "safely," Jenner tells the mother of two that they should "create a line of super-effective cleaning products, plant-based, that are safe enough for the entire family, and we can even use them to wash our hands."

"And we're going to call it?" Jenner asks Teigen, who stands up in excitement and proclaims, "Handjobs by Kris Jenner!"

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Follows in Daughters' Footsteps as She Files Trademarks for Her Own Beauty Brand

In addition to her cookbooks, Teigen has a line of cookware, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, available at Target. Jenner has helped each of her kids become business moguls over the years with brands including Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, Skims and Arthur George Socks, among others. She also recently filed trademarks for her own beauty brand.