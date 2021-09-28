Khloé Kardashian & Kris Jenner 'Race' to Move Into Neighboring Homes After Removing Property Lines

“We are so obsessed and in love with one another that we basically bought two different lots next door to each other,” Khloé Kardashian said during an appearance on The Late Late Show

Khloé Kardashian is competitive — even when it comes to moving in next to her mom, Kris Jenner!

The Good American founder was asked by The Late Late Show host James Corden during Monday night's episode about the "race" she and her mom are in to complete renovations on their neighboring Hidden Hills mansions.

"Who's going to finish their house first?" Corden, 43, asked Kardashian, 37, to which she responded, "Of course, Queen Jenner is going to win, but by just two weeks."

"We're very neck and neck," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum continued of her and her momager's good-spirited real estate battle. "We've been building these homes for about two years and we are so obsessed and in love with one another that we basically bought two different lots next door to each other."

Not only are the pair going to be neighbors, Kardashian revealed that they "removed the property line, so it's one open property."

"She's going to come over every day for treats," she jokes.

Despite Jenner's construction completion date being earlier, Kardashian said that she actually envisions them both moving in around the same time. "She's not going to want to live there at the end of [my home's] construction anyway. So she thinks she won, but really I get the last laugh," she said.

"She didn't think about this but she's not gonna want to live there until it's all quiet," the reality star quipped.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner | Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The mother-daughter duo both made some major real estate moves prior to purchasing the side-by-side properties.

Following the sale of the $15 million Hidden Hills mansion, Jenner sold another property in the area: her longtime family home, which was featured prominently on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

kris-jenner-home-1a.jpg Kris Jenner Home | Credit: CRISnet. Inset: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In a bonus clip from the final season of the E! show that was shared in August, Jenner took a trip down memory lane as she visited that home.

"I sold my house and I'm trying to figure out what to do while we're looking for a new one," the mom of six said in a confessional. "And what better place to come stay than my old house? I can't think of a better place to come and just feel really comfortable while all this change is going on around us."

Jenner also grappled with the thought of letting go of the home, which is filled with family memories.

"It definitely feels like right back where we started in a certain way because we spent so much time in this house filming. So it feels symbolic," she said, tearing up. "We're at the end of the journey."

Kris Jenner Reminisces About "KUWTK" House After Selling It Kris Jenner | Credit: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

KUWTK ended in June after 20 seasons, wrapping up with an emotional series finale that included a two-part reunion special.

The family will continue to be reality TV stars, however, They announced late last year that they had signed a multi-year deal with Hulu, and Kim, 40, hinted at the beginning of production for the new reality series last week.