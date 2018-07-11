Kris Jenner and Boyfriend Corey Gamble Hold Hands on Romantic Vacation in the South of France

Kris Jenner, 62, is enjoying a picture-perfect vacation in the South of France with boyfriend Corey Gamble, 37.

Jenner first joined daughter Kourtney, 39, Kourtney’s model beau, Younes Bendjima, 25, and her grandchildren — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — on their extended Italian holiday. The family celebrated Penelope’s birthday together in Portofino before the Kardashian family matriarch set off on her own European jaunt.

Jenner was spotted stepping off a yacht in the town of Antibes on the French Riviera on Tuesday, holding hands with Gamble, who she’s been dating since November 2014.

Jenner sported a flowing, long-sleeve white dress with a high, ruched neckline, while Gamble wore a casual white polo and blue shorts.

The couple made a stop at the famed Hotel du Cap Eden Roc.

The waterfront hotel is a celeb hotspot, welcoming stars like Uma Thurman, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and Jenner’s daughter Kendall, who come to town during the annual Cannes Film Festival.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry famously all but confirmed their relationship with a cheeky Instagram post snapped on the hotel’s famous steps during the star-studded event in 2016.

Rooms can cost at least $2,000 a night, though it’s not known if Jenner and Gamble stayed over. Interestingly, up until 2006, the Hôtel du Cap was a cash-only hotel, meaning guests had to either bring wads of bills in their suitcases or wire money to pay for their stay.

Before Jenner came aboard, Kourtney and Younes had been kicking back in Portofino and Capri, where they were caught mid-makeout during a swim in the famous Blue Grotto, and relaxing poolside at the five-star Capri Palace hotel. The couple chowed down on spaghetti, pizza, fish, gelato and panna cotta, and were joined by friends like Simon Huck on a boat outing, during which Kourtney says she ate baskets of focaccia in a bikini.

Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, 35, just touched down on the Greek island of Mykonos with girlfriend Sophia Richie, 19.

Jenner has been dating Gamble for almost three years, but it doesn’t seem likely that there will be wedding bells in their future.

“Sometimes they seem fine and sometimes not great,” a source told PEOPLE of the pair in 2017, adding that the “relationship is more business than romantic.”

“Kris is basically his sugar mama,” says the source. “They will never get married.”