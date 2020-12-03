"The bigger, the brighter, the bolder, the better. But you can do a lot with a little too," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said

Kris Jenner Will Teach Her 'More Is More' Christmas Decorating Tips to Fans for Charity

Merry Kris-mas, indeed!

On Thursday, Airbnb announced it would be offering an exclusive Experience to receive a holiday decorating lesson from holiday enthusiast Kris Jenner and celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 65, and her family are known for their elaborate Christmas home transformations, and she'll let fans in on a few secrets to upgrade their own seasonal decor.

"More is more, I always say — especially when it comes to holiday home decor," she writes in her description for the Airbnb Experience. "The bigger, the brighter, the bolder, the better. But you can do a lot with a little too."

Bookings for the one-time virtual experience opens on Wednesday, Dec. 9, for $100 per person, up to 10 guests. A livestream will also be available on YouTube on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. ET.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Watts Empowerment Center, L.A.’s community center committed to serving children, youth and families with Watts Housing Projects.

Jenner explains that Leatham, who also creates over-the-top flower installations for the Four Seasons, has "helped me bring my holiday dreams to life over the years" and they'll reflect on "where we get our inspiration for our beautiful arrangements, the benefit of a well-defined design theme and the joy of creating a holiday space that sparkles."

An Airbnb press release says Jenner will "share her personal holiday styling hacks and inspiration – from over-the-top arrangements to understated charm." In the "What to Bring" portion of the event description, it details participants should have "an eye for design," "burning holiday decor questions" and "a can-do attitude and creative spirit."