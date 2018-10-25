Kourtney Kardashian knows how to travel in style — and she’s revealing her best tips for a favorite destination.

The eldest Kardashian sister, 39, recently revealed her advice on her app and website to channel her family’s A-list agenda when planning a trip to Japan. Kourtney along with Kim Kardashian West, 37, and Khloé Kardashian, 34, visited the Tokyo and Kyoto while filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it was the sisters’ last “adventure” together before Khloé welcomed daugher True, Kourtney notes in her guide.

While in Tokyo, the trio stayed on the 36th floor of the Shangri-La Hotel, which offers unparalleled views of the city. To avoid jet lag, their first food stop after landing was Gonpachi, the famous sushi and sashimi restaurant featured in Kill Bill. They also visited what the mother of three described as the Times Square of Tokyo, Shibuya Crossing, the busiest pedestrian intersection in the world.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Bahamas Travel Guide — Plus Her Favorite Moments from Her Family Vacation

courtesy Kourtney Kardashian Official App Courtesy KourtneyKardashian.com

Kourtney dove head first into the city’s renowned fashion scene, especially the vintage stores. Her favorites included Rag Tag, Flamingo, Harajuku Chicago and Solakzade Eyewear & Jewelry. She also stopped by the toy store Kiddyland so could bring back some fun items for her sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 6.

As for finding the best eats, she says to definitely hit up Two Rooms for its view of the fashion district and Sky Restaurant 634 to take in the city in general — and if weather allows, Mt. Fuji. Those with a sweet tooth should try the ice cream sundaes at Kawaii Monster Cafe‘s, where the staff wear unicorn outfits and the booths are shaped like carousels.

Next, for a more “relaxing” time, the sisters took the train to Kyoto, known for its “beautiful temples, parks and thick forests.” They stayed in the Four Seasons, and Kourtney’s favorite tourist attractions were Nara Deer Park, Todaiji Temple and Museum, and all the matcha ice cream.

courtesy Kourtney Kardashian Official App Courtesy KourtneyKardashian.com

“Japan was one of the most beautiful and amazing places I’ve ever been,” she wrote in her travel diary. “I can’t wait to go back and hope to bring the kids someday!”Kourtney’s reflection on the trip made it look effortless, but it certainly wasn’t without drama. The episode of Keeping Up shot in Japan aired earlier this month, and it mostly revolved around a beef between Kim — who went to shoot the new campaign for husband Kanye West‘s fashion line, Yeezy — and her older and younger sisters over their clothing choices.

RELATED: Which Kardashian Jenner Has the Highest Net Worth?

“My sisters look so crazy,” Kim said to the camera. “It’s actually embarrassing. Kourtney with the Japanese-inspired outfit, and Khloé is wearing silver sequins, turquoise eyeshadow, huge chandelier earrings — they’re just like, completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they’re ruining everything. I need the Yeezy collection to be debuted and not all this crazy distraction in the background.”

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The next day, the KKW Beauty mogul told them, “I’m not kidding. This is not like, a tourist thing where it’s Halloween, dress up like a f—ing Japanese geisha, unless we’re at a geisha house. I just think you’ve got to like, chill. Like, you can be cooler. I’m not telling you guys who to be and what to wear or anything, but I’m telling you who to be and what to wear. It could be time for a fashion overhaul, so that you stay young and relevant.”

Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Inside Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Baby Stormi A-List Island Hideaway

“Now I think Kim’s just being rude, and rude to everyone in glam,” Kourtney argued on the show. “We’re all doing fun looks together and it’s not that serious. I think Kim and I don’t always see eye-to-eye as far of the importance of traveling and living in the moment . . . I have three children and a full-time job. I don’t have seven stylists.”