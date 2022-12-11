Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Red Christmas Trees as She Teases Her Holiday Decor

Kourtney Kardashian is dreaming of a red Christmas.



On Friday, the Kardashians star, 43, debuted her Calabasas home's Christmas decor on her Instagram Story, unveiling a small indoor forest of red Christmas trees posted on both sides of the house's panoramic backdoor.

The post comes as she prepares to celebrate her first Christmas with husband Travis Barker as newlyweds after tying the knot in May and later celebrating their nuptials with friends and family during an Italian destination wedding.

Last year, Kardashian and Barker, 47, posed for a blended family Christmas photo with her daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Scott Disick. They also co-parent sons Mason Dash, 12½, and 7½-year-old Reign Aston.

Additionally, the couple was joined by Barker's son Landon Asher, 19, and daughter Alabama Luella, 16½, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

PEOPLE confirmed in January 2021 that longtime friends Kardashian and Barker were dating, and they announced their engagement that October.

After getting legally married in Santa Barbara, California back in May, Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in a big Italian wedding in Portofino.

Kardashian and Barker most recently returned from the mountains of Tennessee, where they celebrated the Blink-182 drummer with a serene family getaway for his 47th birthday. "You're the only ten I see," she wrote on Instagram with photos from the trip.