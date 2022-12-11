Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Red Christmas Trees as She Teases Her Holiday Decor

As she prepares for her first Christmas with husband Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian teased her 205 million Instagram followers with glimpses of her holiday decor

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 11, 2022 06:12 PM
Kourtney kardashian christmas Trees
Photo: Kourtney kardashian/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is dreaming of a red Christmas.

On Friday, the Kardashians star, 43, debuted her Calabasas home's Christmas decor on her Instagram Story, unveiling a small indoor forest of red Christmas trees posted on both sides of the house's panoramic backdoor.

The post comes as she prepares to celebrate her first Christmas with husband Travis Barker as newlyweds after tying the knot in May and later celebrating their nuptials with friends and family during an Italian destination wedding.

Last year, Kardashian and Barker, 47, posed for a blended family Christmas photo with her daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Scott Disick. They also co-parent sons Mason Dash, 12½, and 7½-year-old Reign Aston.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney kardashian</a> christmas Trees
Kourtney kardashian/instagram

Additionally, the couple was joined by Barker's son Landon Asher, 19, and daughter Alabama Luella, 16½, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom ex-wife Shanna Moakler shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

PEOPLE confirmed in January 2021 that longtime friends Kardashian and Barker were dating, and they announced their engagement that October.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her 'Thicker Body' Since Gaining 20 Lbs.: 'I Love Being Curvier'

After getting legally married in Santa Barbara, California back in May, Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in a big Italian wedding in Portofino.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian and Barker most recently returned from the mountains of Tennessee, where they celebrated the Blink-182 drummer with a serene family getaway for his 47th birthday. "You're the only ten I see," she wrote on Instagram with photos from the trip.

Related Articles
Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Stepson Landon Barker Says He's 'So Thankful' for Her and Her Family
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Runway, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Sep 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Blended Family amid Unplugged Dinner Son Mason Skipped: 'True Love'
Headline: Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck9TOBDvl_I/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker for Making Life 'More Enjoyable' amid Stressful Met Gala Moment
Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjtHhNvvv27/.
Kourtney Kardashian Preps for Travis Barker's Blink-182 in Black Fishnet Dress: 'Ready to Mosh'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kourtney Kardashian Had No Hesitation About Taking Travis Barker's Last Name: 'A Given'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Husband Travis Barker's Proposal with Throwbacks
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Feel 'No Pressure' to Move In Together
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate a Stylish and Blended Family Christmas Eve
Travis Barker
Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Gives Health Update After Emergency Room Visit: 'I'm Gonna Be Okay'
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Blended Family
Shanna Moakler
Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Says Kourtney Kardashian Including Kids in Wedding Was a 'Beautiful Gesture'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian's Prince Has Come! See What Pic of Her and Travis Barker She's Comparing to 'Cinderella'
Kourtney Kardashian, Atiana De La Hoya
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker's Daughter 'Sweetest in All the Land' in Birthday Message
kourtney kardashian nye
Kourtney Kardashian Brought the Sparkle on NYE in a Sequin Bra and Shorts: See Her Sexy Look
Travis Barker/Instagram Kourtney kardashian wedding https://www.instagram.com/travisbarker/
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married (Again!) in a Lavish Ceremony in Italy