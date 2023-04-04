Kourtney Kardashian Shares a Glimpse Inside Her California Home with a Cozy Fireplace and Sunset Views

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her California home!

The reality star, 43, shared a sneak peek inside her house on Monday with a short video tour posted on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian starts out the clip with a shot of her living room and a few decor items, including her coffee stand with a candle on it and an open book out on display.

She then makes her way towards the first set of french doors, and quickly to the second, in order to show off the view from her backyard. A serene sunset and manicured lawn can be seen along with lush greenery that livens up the outdoor space.

Finally, she pans over the grand piano and reveals the herringbone brick fireplace that has a cozy fire going.

Kardashian is no stranger to showing off bits of her life on social media, however, one of her more recent Instagram posts sparked some controversy among her 217 million followers.

In a carousel of photos posted on March 28, The Kardashians star included a shot of a bathroom that racked up quite a few comments from her skeptical followers.

The image depicted a blue-tiled bathroom with a soapy tub surrounded by champagne bottles and half-eaten macarons, strawberries, chicken wings and more.

Her followers were quick to criticize the scene with one writing, "Food on the toilet 😮 that's nasty," as another commented, "Am I the only person who thinks food on the bathroom floor is disgusting?"

Kardashian responded on her Instagram story, writing, "the comments about this photo," alongside a series of spiral eye emojis.

This is not the first time the Poosh founder has responded to hate comments. On the TikTok account for her vitamin brand Lemme, Kardashian had fun clapping back at a series of unkind comments.

The mother of three read one comment that said, "Can the Kardashians just retire," to which she shrugged off and responded, "That would be nice."

After a fan questioned why she was seen wearing a t-shirt featuring the band Agnostic Front in another TikTok clip, Kardashian said, "It is a shirt from my husband's closet, and I will wear his shirts for life," referring to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Another user asked why she always speaks in slow motion, to which she answered: "Because it's a vibe."