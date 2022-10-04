Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Feel 'No Pressure' to Move In Together

The couple have separate homes a block apart and plan to look for a place for their blended family to share in the future, Kardashian says

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

Published on October 4, 2022 01:10 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are figuring out how to blend their families.

In an interview with Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kardashian, 43, opened up about life with the Blink-182 drummer, 46, and how they are planning to combine households — at some point.

"We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now," Kardashian says. "For the most part we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."

Kardashian shares her three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — with ex Scott Disick. Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares stepdaughter Atiana, 23, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a>, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA)
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The couple still have their own houses and asked if there is a shared home in their future, Kardashian said, "There will be. We want our kids to feel really comfortable. They have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and just, they each have their rooms. We are a block away."

She agreed with Hirsch that there's no pressure to find a house right away, but they have been looking. For now, she enjoys that they have "two spots we can go hide out in."

While the Kardashian-Barkers haven't found the perfect house yet, Kardashian revealed she has a great routine going with her new husband.

"When the kids are at their dad's house, I stay at his house, and there's still nights when we'll stay at each other's houses in between," she explains.

She continues, "I get up at six in the morning and I carpool every morning, then I go straight to his house and have a matcha, he has it ready for me, and then we have matcha, talk, hang out and work out together, and then we start our day."

No matter what they have going on, Kardashian added that Barker will come over every night no matter what, even if it's midnight and he just left the studio.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> and Travis Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In May, Barker invited Architectural Digest to tour his Calabasas home that included the many gifts Kardashian has given him throughout the years. During the interview, he also spoke about their plans to blend families and purchase a joint house in the future.

"Kourtney has a great house a block away from here. Right now I'm just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so her kids are comfortable here," Barker said. "In the future, I suppose we'll wait to find something better than what we have. Wherever we end up, we feel incredibly blessed and grateful."

The couple first got engaged in October 2021 after Barker popped the question on a romantic Montecito beachside outing.

In April 2022, they had a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas, before getting legally married in Santa Barbara in May.To commemorate their love in front of friends and family, Kardashian and Barker exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Portofino later in May.

