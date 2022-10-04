Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Relatable Thing She and Husband Travis Barker Cannot Agree on

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are in sync on almost everything.

During an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, the POOSH founder, 43, told host Amanda Hirsch of the one thing the couple doesn't agree on.

"I love to be warm," Kardashian said, before adding that Barker, on the other hand, is "into air conditioning and freezing."

"We found it, guys! We found the one disagreement," Hirsch jokes in reply.

Kardashian then added that her new husband's preferred temperature around the house is 66 degrees while hers in 72.

Even though they have different preferences, Barker, 46, has found a way to keep both happy. "I think it goes down once I fall asleep," Kardashian says.

The reality star also shared what she uses at night to stay warm. "I was a full silk pajama girl for life," she explains, "I've worn them for 10 years."

But that all changed when she and Barker had COVID-19 and isolated together. "We were in his room for 12 days together without leaving," she recalled. "And then I became a boxer shorts and Travis' t-shirt girl."

She added, "That's what I sleep in now every night here. And when I'm at his house, I kind of do the same. And when we're in a hotel, I sleep naked."

The couple first got engaged in October 2021 after Barker proposed on a romantic beach outing in Montecito, Calif.

In April 2022, they had a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas, before getting legally married in Santa Barbara, Calif. in May. Kardashian and Barker exchanged vows again in a lavish ceremony in front of family and friends in Portofino, Italy, later that same month.