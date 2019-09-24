Image zoom Poosh

Fresh on the heels of Kim’s KKW candle comes another way to make your home smell just like a Kardashian’s: A new scent diffuser kit coming to Kourtney’s lifestyle site, Poosh.

A collaboration with Canadian wellness brand Saje, the new home freshener — named the Positively Poosh Ultrasonic Diffuser Kit — is designed to make your house smell great while providing a variety of all-natural benefits, according to Kourtney’s site.

The kit, which will retail for $100, comes with a limited-edition white or grey polyresin diffuser that looks like a natural stone orb, as well as an exclusive blend of essential oils designed by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40. The kit will be available for purchase on September 30, exclusively on poosh.com.

“The diffuser is elevated and simple, and goes with any décor so it seamlessly blends into your home,” Kourtney said on Instagram, noting the diffuser’s chic, textured design. Kourtney previously touted Saje when she added one of their diffusers to the press boxes she sent out to celebrate the launch of Poosh in early April 2019.

According to a press release, the diffuser has the capacity to mist for seven hours straight, and can scent an area of up to 550 square feet. The essential oils — which are dropped into the water basin — are a blend of rose, lavender and grapefruit, and are 100 percent plant-based.

Beyond infusing your home in a refreshing, fruity scent, the diffuser is also said to revitalize and humidify the air, as well as release negative ions — a process which the product’s description says is beneficial to well-being.

Poosh, which takes its name from Kourtney’s daughter Penelope’s nickname, features an array of content in the beauty, style, home and wellness spaces — all with Kourtney’s stamp of approval.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad wrap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that,” Kourtney said after the launch.

From the 12 clean beauty products Kardashian uses every day to an interview with Kris Jenner on what it takes to become a boss, Poosh also offers exclusive access into the reality star and her family’s world.