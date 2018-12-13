Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off her 5 Christmas Trees, 2 Polar Bears and Massive Pile of Presents

Kourtney Kardashian‘s Calabasas, California, home looks like the North Pole!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, took to Instagram to show off her impressive holiday installation, and ask her followers to weigh in on the color scheme of the ornaments on her evergreen.

“With or without the red?” she writes on a video that pans across her impressive, glass-walled entry showing one tree decorated in gold tinsel with white, gold and red balls and another with only neutral ornaments.

Next to the tree, Kardashian shows off two polar bears, similar to the iconic red ones that have served as the centerpiece of her mom, Kris Jenner‘s is famous holiday decor for years.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian’s space is also packed with presents, all wrapped in coordinating tan paper with green ribbon.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Between the two trees viewers can see a glimpse of a table full of candles and mini white and gold glitter-covered Christmas trees, as well as a bouquet of red roses.

Her third tree, which is located in a separate room, is simply decorated, featuring only shimmering white lights. The video showing off the evergreen, however, does get its own soundtrack: Kenny G’s version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

A few days earlier, she shared what appears to be two more trees tucked into a corner and beside a fireplace decorated with an evergreen swag that are decorated with large white balls and have their bases wrapped in snowy white fabric.

Last year, Kardashian revealed the secret to her flawless holiday decorating in a post on her app. Her tips included a nod to inexpensive home goods giant IKEA, whose ornaments she used to trim her children’s personal trees. She added that Christmas is “one of my favorite holidays” and last year, shared two other trees—one in her living room and one in her bedroom.

In the post, Kardashian also shared that one of the most sentimental decorations she always puts out is a custom-made creation from Kris. “I grew up with this Christmas-themed doll house that my mom made,” she wrote. “She did all the tiny carpets, wallpaper, furnished it and had it wired for electricity so the lights in all the rooms work. The kids LOVE it!”

Kardashian’s little sister Kyle Jenner has also revealed her home’s seasonal decor, which this year included a 20-foot gold Christmas tree, covered in metallic ornaments. When showing off her not-so-evergreen, she also hid a low-key selfie with her daughter, Stormi, in the video.