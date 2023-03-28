Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Instagram Followers Grossed Out By Her 'Nasty' Bathtub Feast

The Poosh founder shared a peculiar photo of a bathroom on Instagram Monday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 05:44 PM
Kourtney Kardashian's Fans Criticize Her for Having These Items in Her Bathroom: 'That's Nasty'
Photo: Kourtney kardashian/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's bathtub setup left many fans with a case of the icks.

Tucked into an Instagram carousel of poolside photos and outfit snaps, including the star wearing a velour jumpsuit bedazzled with the word "Kardashian," the Poosh founder, 43, showcased two images of a bathroom on Monday that left her followers with a lot of questions.

"All that food in the bathroom," wrote one of The Kardashians star's 216 million Instagram followers alongside two face-palm emojis, bringing attention to a picture of a light-blue-colored bathroom filled with multiple plates containing stacks of pancakes, strawberries, chicken wings, and bottles of champagne surrounding a white bathtub.

"Sigh. You used to be [so] classy. What happened?" added another follower in the comment section. Others focused on the placement of the items, writing, "Food on the toilet 😮 that's nasty," and "why is there a hamburger on top of the toilet?"

One fan went to the comments section to ask, "How can you eat off a plate that's been sitting on the toilet?!" as another questioned, "Am I the only person who thinks food on the bathroom floor is disgusting?"

Kourtney Kardashian's Fans Criticize Her for Having These Items in Her Bathroom: 'That's Nasty'

In another snap, the eldest Kardashian sister sits beside an additional array of food items, including a bottle of club soda and bowls of chips and salsa.

Kardashian took to her Instagram story to respond by sharing the bathtub image alongside a row of spiral eye emojis, writing, "the comments about this photo."

Kourtney Kardashian's Fans Criticize Her for Having These Items in Her Bathroom: 'That's Nasty'
Kourtney kardashian/instagram

The response comes days after the reality star addressed hate comments on the TikTok account for her new vitamin and supplement line Lemme.

In the social media clip, Kardashian can be seen answering questions about her famous family, with one asking, "Can the Kardashians just retire," as she shrugs her shoulders before responding, "That would be nice."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another moment from the video, she responds to questions about her fandom of Agnostic Front — the band featured on her T-shirt in another TikTok clip.

"We're not playing that game today," Kardashian says before replying to another viewer who asked her to name three songs from the band. "It is a shirt from my husband's [Travis Barker] closet, and I will wear his shirts for life," Kardashian explained.

Later in the clip, the reality star was asked why she speaks in slow motion, to which she responded: "Because it's a vibe."

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2018 CFDA Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City
Kourtney Kardashian Reads Mean Comments About Herself and Her Family in Hilarious TikTok: Watch
Kim Kardashian Gives Expansive Tour of Her Garden
Kim Kardashian Gives Personal Tour of Her Lush Los Angeles Garden
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Stylized Pics in Neon Green Bikini
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Stylized 'Huji Cam' Pics in Neon Green Bikini on Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2018 CFDA Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City
Kourtney Kardashian Denies Being Pregnant as She Hits Back at Comments on Her Body
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpZd135u6gl/. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Channels Her High School Style with Blond Bob: 'Bored During Finals'
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Optical Illusion Nude Dress
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Daring Optical Illusion Dress That Makes Her Look Totally Nude
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqPQVev1cd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link hed: Travis Barker Swoons Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'
Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet Post: 'First Valentine's Day with You as My Wife'
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram . kourtney k posted for alabama Barker's birthday including throwback photos of her and penelope pre kravis
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Alabama Barker's Birthday with Throwback Snaps of Her and Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party with Her and Husband Travis Barker's Kids https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu147Zvmvk/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE%3D
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family
travis barker, kourtney kardashian
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
kourtney kardashian, reign disick
Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands with Son Reign as He Wears Fuzzy Sweater in Cozy Photo: 'My Baby'
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Travis Barker's Birthday in Tennessee, Including Huge Rental House
kourtney kardashian - Penelope and Reign
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Penelope and Reign Join Mom at Lemme Launch Party — See the Photo!
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf5SwDCFW7f/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D kourtneykardash Verified I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles.
Kourtney Kardashian Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Daughter Penelope: 'She Makes Me So So Proud'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CekBD0NvhI4/ kourtneykardash Verified Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach 🫀☠️❤️‍🔥🕯🖤
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Her and Husband Travis Barker's Gothic 'Bach' Party
kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Supportive' Travis Barker Helped Her Deal with Body Comments amid IVF