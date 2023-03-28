Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Instagram Followers Grossed Out By Her 'Nasty' Bathtub Feast

Kourtney Kardashian's bathtub setup left many fans with a case of the icks.

Tucked into an Instagram carousel of poolside photos and outfit snaps, including the star wearing a velour jumpsuit bedazzled with the word "Kardashian," the Poosh founder, 43, showcased two images of a bathroom on Monday that left her followers with a lot of questions.

"All that food in the bathroom," wrote one of The Kardashians star's 216 million Instagram followers alongside two face-palm emojis, bringing attention to a picture of a light-blue-colored bathroom filled with multiple plates containing stacks of pancakes, strawberries, chicken wings, and bottles of champagne surrounding a white bathtub.

"Sigh. You used to be [so] classy. What happened?" added another follower in the comment section. Others focused on the placement of the items, writing, "Food on the toilet 😮 that's nasty," and "why is there a hamburger on top of the toilet?"

One fan went to the comments section to ask, "How can you eat off a plate that's been sitting on the toilet?!" as another questioned, "Am I the only person who thinks food on the bathroom floor is disgusting?"

In another snap, the eldest Kardashian sister sits beside an additional array of food items, including a bottle of club soda and bowls of chips and salsa.

Kardashian took to her Instagram story to respond by sharing the bathtub image alongside a row of spiral eye emojis, writing, "the comments about this photo."

Kourtney kardashian/instagram

The response comes days after the reality star addressed hate comments on the TikTok account for her new vitamin and supplement line Lemme.

In the social media clip, Kardashian can be seen answering questions about her famous family, with one asking, "Can the Kardashians just retire," as she shrugs her shoulders before responding, "That would be nice."

In another moment from the video, she responds to questions about her fandom of Agnostic Front — the band featured on her T-shirt in another TikTok clip.

"We're not playing that game today," Kardashian says before replying to another viewer who asked her to name three songs from the band. "It is a shirt from my husband's [Travis Barker] closet, and I will wear his shirts for life," Kardashian explained.

Later in the clip, the reality star was asked why she speaks in slow motion, to which she responded: "Because it's a vibe."