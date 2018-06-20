Kourtney Kardashian and Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Jet to Rome for Romantic Italian Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are soaking up the romance of the Eternal City!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, and her model boyfriend, 25, have been exploring the streets of Rome on their latest jet-setting vacation and hitting up all the must-see tourist spots.

RELATED: All About the Utah Resort Where Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Celebrated His Birthday

Kardashian shared photos of a gorgeous sunset setting off the architecture of the Castel Sant’Angelo, and even played wedding photographer, snapping a just-married couple outside the landmark.

TheImageDirect

They also visited the Trevi Fountain, where she and Bendjima tossed some change into the water for good luck. “Make a wish,” the mom of three captioned a gif of her throwing a coin over her shoulder at the famous site.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in May 2017 in Cannes, France, and have been traveling the globe together ever since.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian’s $650-Per-Night Birthday Airstream Comes with a Serious Wildlife Warning

Their recent enviable outings include a trip to the Caribbean island of Turks and Caicos with friends and family, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, a romantic getaway in the Mexican jungle, and a hip staycation in a decked-out airstream in Malibu.