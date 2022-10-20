The temperatures have officially started sinking across much of the country — which means we're eschewing bathing suits and summer activities for cozy cardigans and mugs of hot tea. It also means you may be looking for ways to stay warm while you're inside — without having to rely on loud heating pipes.

Look to the Kopbeau Space Heater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The space heater is designed with three heating options (600, 900, and 1,500 watts), which can be selected via the panel on the side. Temperatures range from 40 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, guaranteed to keep you warm from the fall through the depths of winter. The device is ultra-quiet — so it won't bother you while you're trying to sleep or work — and it features a 24-hour timer, allowing you to automatically set it to turn on and off.

Users can control the device with a remote control, so you don't have to get up to change the settings. Since it's on four wheels, it's easy to maneuver around the house, too. And because it's so slim, the device won't take up too much space. Prop the space heater next to your bed, underneath your desk, or simply in the living room to generate extra heat.

Amazon

Buy It! Kopbeau Space Heater, $118.99 (orig. $145.99); amazon.com

Over 2,800 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, with many noting that it "keeps the whole room toasty" and only takes three minutes to feel the warmth. One user said that it "keeps my den cozy warm all by itself," while another added: "This has been a total lifesaver."

A third five-star reviewer explained that they're always cold year-round. They had relied on a small space heater, but it dried out their skin. Finally, they opted to upgrade to this device and were so "impressed" with the "consistent" and "silent" heat output that they decided to order a second. "I no longer have to sit within inches of the heater to stay warm, my entire office is one temp with no cold spots, and I can hear incoming calls without having to turn off the heater."

Head to Amazon to get the Kopbeau Space Heater while it's on sale.

