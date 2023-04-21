Amazon Shoppers Say There's 'No Need' for the AC When You Have This Tower Fan — and It's on Sale

Are you roasting indoors, but don't want to turn on the air conditioning quite yet? Believe us: We've all been there. Rather than worry about impending energy bills, simply install a tower fan in your home, one that's sure to keep you cool without running you tons of money.

Grab the KopBeau Oscillating Tower Fan while it has double discounts at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $60. You can choose from three fan speeds and three operating modes (normal, natural, and sleep), allowing you the option to customize the experience. Just select from the large LED display at the top of the tower fan, where you can also choose the 7-hour automatic timer. Thanks to the handy oscillation feature the fan can swing up to 70 degrees, pushing airflow in multiple directions.

Its sleek, tall design means it won't take up too much space, so it's a great device to place in the living room, bedroom, or home office. The bladeless fan's height can also be easily adjusted, and since it's so lightweight, you'll be able to move it from room to room with ease. Your purchase also comes with a remote control, so you can direct the settings without getting up from your seat.

Buy It! KopBeau Oscillating Tower Fan, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the tower fan a five-star rating, with users noting that it has "strong wind power" and is "really quiet." One shopper said, "I think I might actually breathe louder than this fan while it's in night mode and on the lowest setting," while another added that there's "no need" for the air conditioner.

A third shopper enthused, "This fan is a lot quieter than other fans I've had. It keeps the air circulating very well in the room I'm using it in." They continued, writing, "I also love having a remote for it so I can adjust the speed or turn it off and on as needed from where I'm sitting." They finished off by saying, "Because it's tall and thin, it takes up less space than other fans I've had."

