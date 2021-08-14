Amazon Shoppers Say This Tower Fan Is So Powerful, It Cools Down a Room in '5 Minutes'
It may seem like Labor Day — and thus the unofficial end of summer — is around the corner, but warm weather will still abound throughout much of the country for at least a month and half more. These days, you can cool down with a range of products — from cooling comforters to silky soft bed sheets — but the one thing Amazon shoppers can't seem to live without is a powerful tower fan.
Right now, you can snag a KopBeau 42-Inch Portable Oscillating Tower Fan for 44 percent off at Amazon by clicking on the coupon, which saves you an extra 10 percent. This oscillating tower fan is built with three modes, including normal, natural, and sleep, as well as three speed settings ranging from low to medium. It's ultra silent, even when it's not on sleep mode, and also comes with an LED display that houses the easy-to-read and operate panel of modes and settings.
The tower fan's height can be adjusted from 36 inches to 42 inches without requiring any tools, and it also comes with a built-in handle in the back so it can be easily transported from room to room. Along with the panel, the fan can also be controlled with a remote control, meaning you won't have to get up every time you want to change a setting.
Buy It! KopBeau 42-Inch Portable Oscillating Tower Fan, $54 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the tower fan a five-star rating, writing that it's "incredibly quiet" and "cools large rooms." One shopper even notes that "it cooled down my bedroom in five minutes."
"I bought this fan for my home office and I love how quiet it is," one five-star reviewer says. "During video conference calls my coworkers can't hear it at all. I also love that I can keep the remote on my desk, adjusting the fan as needed without getting up or getting distracted. The remote is lightweight and simple with only five buttons."
"First things first: This fan is quiet. Like REALLY quiet," another user says. "I think I might actually breathe louder than this fan while it's in night mode on the lowest setting. Even the higher fan modes barely make any noticeable noise at all. The fan provides great air flow and keeps me cool even while I'm on my hot gaming PC. If you're looking for a quiet, but powerful, and well priced fan, then look no further."
If you've been searching for a way to stay cool for the rest of the summer, shop the KopBeau 42-Inch Portable Oscillating Tower Fan for just $54 at Amazon before this great deal ends.
